Jet used to make Thai BBQ chicken the same way forever, and it required a lot of ingredients and time. While working in tech and universities, he realised he needed a quicker way as they were making Thai BBQ chicken for hundreds of people. Thinking about all the herbs and spices that are in curry paste and curry powder, a lightbulb came on. He didn’t need to individually source galanga, lemongrass, chili, turmeric and all the other ingredients to make Thai BBQ chicken the old way, because all those ingredients were in curry paste and curry powder. So, Thai BBQ chicken V.2.0 was born and here it is!