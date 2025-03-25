Lamb Chops with Mint and Pistachio Salsa Verde
4.00
()
Succulent lamb chops drizzled in a minty, pistachio-based salsa verde. Dinner is served!
Ingredients
Salsa Verde:
Lamb:
Method
- For the salsa verde: In a medium bowl, add the parsley, olive oil, mint, pistachios, capers, lemon juice and salt and stir with a rubber spatula until combined. Set aside to let the flavours marry.
- For the lamb: Meanwhile, heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Dry the lamb chops well with a paper towel and season with the salt. Brush the grill with olive oil and grill the chops for 4 minutes on each side for medium rare. Remove to a plate to rest for 10 minutes.
- Drizzle the chops with some of the sauce and serve the remaining sauce alongside.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()