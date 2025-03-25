Pistachio-Crusted Cod with Citrus Salsa
4.00
()
Light, airy fish coated in a crunchy pistachio topping, with a hit of zest from a citrus salsa- this dish was made for a summer's day.
Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 205 degrees C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Using a small knife, remove the peel, pith and outer membrane of the grapefruit, tangerine and orange. Working over a bowl, slice each into segments; remove the seeds. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- In a food blender, pulse the pistachios and garlic salt until the mixture resembles small pebbles. Transfer to a shallow dish.
- Season both sides of the fish fillets with salt and pepper. Use a pastry brush to coat the top side of each piece of fish with the Dijon mustard. Gently press the mustard-coated side of the fillets into the pistachio mixture. Transfer them pistachio crusted-side up onto the prepared baking sheet.
- Bake until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Transfer to a serving plate and top with the citrus salsa. Drizzle with olive oil and season with more salt and pepper before serving.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()