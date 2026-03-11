Leftover Chicken and Sausage Soup
4.00
(1)
Don't waste a single crumb! Mary Berg's Leftover Sausage and Chicken Soup combines all the scraps from other recipes.
Ingredients
Method
- If you don’t have chicken bones and vegetable scraps, you can skip this step. Add the chicken broth, chicken bones if using and vegetable scraps if using into a large saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 20 to 30 minutes to enhance the flavor of the broth. Strain out the scraps and set the broth aside.
- If using sausage, for a little extra texture, place a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add in the sausage and cook until lightly crisp and golden brown around the edges.
- Chop the roasted vegetables into small bite-size pieces.
- To assemble the soup, place the broth over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Add in the chicken and/or sausage, vegetables and pasta and cook until everything is heated through and the noodles are al dente. Season the soup with the crushed red pepper flakes, lemon juice and herbs.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
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