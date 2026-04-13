Potato salad is said to have been introduced to Japan more than 125 years ago, but the Japanese version is different from what we’re accustomed to. It always contains mayonnaise, and Japanese mayonnaise, which is richer and tangier, is key. There’s also not as much vinegar, so the flavour is sweeter and less acidic. That sweetness is amplified by the addition of various vegetables, such as corn, carrots, peas and cucumber, which also lend texture. Ham, onions, scallions and hard-boiled egg are also common mix-ins, but there are no rules, so use what you have and like. Lastly, the consistency is closer to that of mashed potatoes- creamy, not chunky. Serve it as you would any potato salad. It’s a staple in bento boxes, too.