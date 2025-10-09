Melissa Thompson’s Spiced Beef Wraps
Ingredients
For the patties:
For the aubergine salad:
Yoghurt dressing:
Method
For the aubergine salad:
- Thinly slice your aubergine and dry fry in a large frying pan on medium heat. The thinner the slices are, the quicker they will cook.
- Replace the aubergine slices as and when they are ready.
- Meanwhile, prepare the dressing by chopping a handful of fresh mint, fresh parsley, finely sliced red onion (half an onion), lemon zest, juice of 1/2 lemon, olive oil, white wine vinegar and half a sachet of Belazu rose harissa.
- Slice the plum tomatoes and add them to a bowl with the onion, aubergine, herbs and dressing and give it a good stir to full coat all the elements in the dressing.
For the patties:
- Finely dice the remainder of the red onion and grate the garlic cloves into a large mixing bowl.
- Add the beef mince and sachets of Belazu rose harissa to the bowl and mix it together with your hands to ensure it’s all fully incorporated.
- For an extra flourish of flavour, add approx. 200g of crispy fried onions to the mince mix and combine.
- Season with a generous pinch of salt.
- TOP TIP: fry off a small amount of the mixture to cook through and check for seasoning before forming and frying all the patties.
- Once you’re happy with the seasoning, form the patties into the size of a golf ball, mould them into more ovular shapes and add them to the pan, flattening them with your hands to increase the surface area.
- Fry these gently until crispy on the outside, and fully cooked through on the inside (as you would cook beef burgers)
For the yoghurt:
- In a medium-sized bowl, combine natural yoghurt with the juice of 1/2 lemon, chopped fresh mint, spring onion and chives.
- Add salt and pepper to taste and give it a good mix.
Assembling your wraps:
- Using shop-bought flatbreads or pitta pockets, fill your wraps generously with a bed of aubergine salad, followed by the patties and cover in the yoghurt dressing. Garnish with any leftover herb of your choice (parsley, mint or chive in this instance). Serve and enjoy!
