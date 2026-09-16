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Overview
Ingredients
Method

Miso Soup

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A feature of most Japanese meals, miso soup always contains miso and dashi, a stock made with kombu seaweed and bonito flakes. Though various ingredients can be added, this tofu and scallion version is quite common, and often served at Japanese restaurants worldwide.

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Ingredients

  • Miso Soup:

  • Dashi:

Method

  1. Heat the dashi in a saucepan and whisk in the miso pastes. Bring to a simmer, then add the tofu, spring onions and mirin, if using. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.

Dashi

Makes: About 1 to 1.2 litres

  1. Combine the water and kombu in a saucepan. Bring to a simmer, uncovered, over a medium heat. Remove and discard the kombu. Bring the liquid to the boil, add the bonito flakes and immediately remove from the heat. Leave the dashi to stand undisturbed for 2 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a medium bowl and discard the bonito flakes. Use immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.


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