Ratatouille with Béchamel Sauce for Lasagne with Boursin® Garlic & Herbs

Looking for a showstopping dish that will impress your dinner guests? Try this! Packed full of spring vegetables and with an added garlicky kick, Ratatouille Lasagne with Boursin Béchamel is sure to elevate any dinner.

Ingredients

  • For Lasagne:

  • For Cheese Sauce:

Method

  1. Turn on your oven to 170ºC degrees.
  2. Finely slice your onions, courgettes, aubergines and peppers (smaller than bite sized pieces is a good size). Reserve some for the topping.
  3. Liberally oil a saucepan, and add your chopped vegetables set on a medium heat and fry for 10 minutes.
  4. Add your tinned tomato, garlic, oregano and fry for a further 5 minutes. Season with balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper and set aside.
  5. To make the cheese sauce, add your butter to the sauce pot and let it completely melt before adding flour. Stir until you achieve a thick paste. Add the mustard and stir until fully combined. Slowly add milk until you achieve a thick sauce. Finally add the Boursin and stir until completely melted.
  6. To layer your lasagne, add a ladle of your Ratatouille, then a small drizzle of your cheese sauce, the 3-4 lasagne sheets. Repeat until you have no more ratatouille and lasagne.
  7. Save a generous amount of cheese sauce for the top. Layer some of the leftover aubergine, tomato and courgette slices to decorate, then a sprinkling of smoked paprika and olive oil.
  8. Pop in the oven for 50-60 minutes until bubbling. Serve with a delicious green salad with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.


