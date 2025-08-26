Ratatouille with Béchamel Sauce for Lasagne with Boursin® Garlic & Herbs
Ingredients
For Lasagne:
For Cheese Sauce:
Method
- Turn on your oven to 170ºC degrees.
- Finely slice your onions, courgettes, aubergines and peppers (smaller than bite sized pieces is a good size). Reserve some for the topping.
- Liberally oil a saucepan, and add your chopped vegetables set on a medium heat and fry for 10 minutes.
- Add your tinned tomato, garlic, oregano and fry for a further 5 minutes. Season with balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper and set aside.
- To make the cheese sauce, add your butter to the sauce pot and let it completely melt before adding flour. Stir until you achieve a thick paste. Add the mustard and stir until fully combined. Slowly add milk until you achieve a thick sauce. Finally add the Boursin and stir until completely melted.
- To layer your lasagne, add a ladle of your Ratatouille, then a small drizzle of your cheese sauce, the 3-4 lasagne sheets. Repeat until you have no more ratatouille and lasagne.
- Save a generous amount of cheese sauce for the top. Layer some of the leftover aubergine, tomato and courgette slices to decorate, then a sprinkling of smoked paprika and olive oil.
- Pop in the oven for 50-60 minutes until bubbling. Serve with a delicious green salad with a Balsamic Vinaigrette.
