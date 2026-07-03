Spicy Pineapple Margaritas
4.00
(1)
Ingredients
Method
- Preheat a grill to high heat.
- Grill the pineapple and chilli on both sides until charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let cool.
- Use the lime wedges to moisten the outer rims of 2 rocks glasses; dip in the salt. Fill with ice and set aside.
- Muddle the chile and pineapple in a shaker until broken up. Add the tequila, pineapple juice, triple sec and lime juice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
- Strain into the glasses over the ice. Garnish each with a lime wheel.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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