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Ingredients
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Spicy Pineapple Margaritas

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Kick off your soirée with some spice- Geoffrey Zakarian's margaritas ought to do the trick.

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Ingredients

Method

  1. Preheat a grill to high heat.
  2. Grill the pineapple and chilli on both sides until charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Let cool.
  3. Use the lime wedges to moisten the outer rims of 2 rocks glasses; dip in the salt. Fill with ice and set aside.
  4. Muddle the chile and pineapple in a shaker until broken up. Add the tequila, pineapple juice, triple sec and lime juice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds.
  5. Strain into the glasses over the ice. Garnish each with a lime wheel.


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