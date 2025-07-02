Maneet's Eats
Next Up
Monday 10pm
Episodes
Chicken Tikka Masala And Aloo Gobi
S01, E01
Maneet Chauhan is cooking up her signature shortcut recipe for a classic chicken tikka masala, followed by a vegetarian feast of aloo gobi.
Monday 10pm
Samosas And Pork Vindaloo
S01, E02
Maneet Chauhan prepares a crowd-pleasing appetizer of crispy fried Samosas with a creamy potato pea filling and a spicy main course of pork vindaloo.
Chicken Biryani
S01, E03
Chef Maneet Chauhan makes chicken biryani with layers of marinated chicken, herbs, rice, saffron milk, cashews, golden raisins and much more.