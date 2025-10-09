City Harvest x Food Network
Here at Food Network, we're partnering up with City Harvest, the charity that rescues food, people, and the planet by preventing food waste and providing life-changing support to communities across London. Today, you can help to keep their vans rolling.
Who are City Harvest?
City Harvest London was founded in 2014 by a small group of people in west London, who came together to address food waste and food poverty in the capital, forming London’s first food redistribution charity.
What do they do?
Ever since, they have been rescuing nutritious surplus food from farms, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Every week, they deliver it for free to over 130,000 people via organisations feeding those facing food poverty. City Harvest rescues food, people, and the planet by preventing food waste, providing life-changing support to communities across London through food, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from waste.
Who do they help?
City Harvest vans equally deliver to food banks, homeless shelters, hostels, soup kitchens, mental health charities, projects supporting the elderly and socially isolated, social pantries, community kitchens, refugee hostels, schools and nurseries, family centres and domestic abuse refuges. City Harvest has sites in west, east and south London, and a fleet of vehicles that cover the whole of the UK rescuing food.
Food Network x City Harvest
City Harvest are now distributing free food for more than 1.3 million meals a month, and the need continues to rise as the cost of living tightens its grip. Help to keep their vans rolling by donating today.
Between 12 noon 2nd - 12 noon 9th December, you can double your donation and your impact. Every £1 will allow City Harvest to deliver 6 meals for London children facing food poverty during this week only.
The New Normal - a documentary by City Harvest London
Food brings people together and creates safe spaces for growth. However, alarming levels of food poverty, exacerbated by the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, have transformed sporadic food insecurity into a daily reality for many Londoners.
The New Normal shines a light on the urgent issue of food poverty in London, exploring the vital role of food redistribution and community organisations in supporting both the physical and mental health of Londoners during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The documentary follows the daily action at two incredible sout London charities, presented by Melissa Thompson, and incorporates expert voices to highlight the causes and symptoms of food poverty in London and the immediate need for systemic change.
The New Normal is the first in a short docuseries uncovering the hidden network of free food provision services that reach every part of society.
The New Normal: a City Harvest Documentary | Food Network
Exploring London's free food culture: from emergency to everyday. Directed & produced by Coralie Ayala-Alvis and Cristina Proietti.
Recipes from City Harvest
Melissa Thompson's tangy beef wraps and hearty stew were created with surplus produce from City Harvest’s food rescue warehouse.