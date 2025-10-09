City Harvest x Food Network

Who are City Harvest?

City Harvest London was founded in 2014 by a small group of people in west London, who came together to address food waste and food poverty in the capital, forming London’s first food redistribution charity.

What do they do?

Ever since, they have been rescuing nutritious surplus food from farms, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Every week, they deliver it for free to over 130,000 people via organisations feeding those facing food poverty. City Harvest rescues food, people, and the planet by preventing food waste, providing life-changing support to communities across London through food, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from waste.

Who do they help?

City Harvest vans equally deliver to food banks, homeless shelters, hostels, soup kitchens, mental health charities, projects supporting the elderly and socially isolated, social pantries, community kitchens, refugee hostels, schools and nurseries, family centres and domestic abuse refuges. City Harvest has sites in west, east and south London, and a fleet of vehicles that cover the whole of the UK rescuing food.

Food Network x City Harvest

City Harvest are now distributing free food for more than 1.3 million meals a month, and the need continues to rise as the cost of living tightens its grip. Help to keep their vans rolling by donating today.

Between 12 noon 2nd - 12 noon 9th December, you can double your donation and your impact. Every £1 will allow City Harvest to deliver 6 meals for London children facing food poverty during this week only.