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Mother's Day On Food Network

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Mother's Day Delights

Explore a host of scrumptious and indulgent recipes designed to truly spoil your mum this Mother's Day!

butter being spread onto soda bread with a knife

Homemade Clementine and Cinnamon Butter

Vegan Classic Cheesecake

Lemon Drizzle Cake

French toast with mixed berries

Multigrain Waffles

Bird's Nests

Chocolate Caramel Kisses

Mango Margaritas

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes

Triple Chocolate Cookies

Pancake Bread

Amour a Mosa Cocktail

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Guy And His Mum Cook Up A Delicious Mother's Day Meal

For Mother's Day, Guy and his mum are cooking some delicious cauliflower steaks topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs, along with mouth-watering scallops wrapped in prosciutto.

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Roast Rib of Beef with Thyme, Port and Redcurrants

This mouth-watering recipe is the perfect dish to celebrate Mother's Day with the whole family.

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Mother's Day Recipes

If you're looking for a classic Mother's Day lunch recipe, we've got a great selection of Mother's Day lunchtime dishes to kick-off your midday meal in style.

One-Pan Roast Lunch with Sesame-Lemon Chicken, Tenderstem and Butternut Squash

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Slow Cooker Chicken and Vegetable Soup

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 8 hours and 15 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 8 people.

Beef Wellington

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 1 hour and 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 6 people.

perfect roast chicken

Perfect Roast Chicken

The perfect dish to present at your Sunday lunch. Serving 8 hungry guests, this succulent roast chicken is made to be shared.

Pasta with Easy Sheet-Pan Tomato Sauce

Recipe Courtesy of Elena Besser

Kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed below can serve up to 4 people.

Lamb Chops with Mint-Walnut Pesto

A robust walnut and mint pesto offers a playful twist on lamb and mint sauce.

Wild Alaskan Salmon and Feta Cheese Pesto Pasta

A delicious lunch or light dinner with feta and succulent salmon.

All Mother's Day on Food Network

All
Starters
Brunch
Main Course
Side Dish
Dessert

Toasted English Muffins Topped with Brie and Marmalade Glazed Pancetta

Tunisian Orange and Almond Cake

Crab Benedict on an English Breakfast Muffin

Four Cheese Ravioli with Herb Pesto

Pork Milanese with Creamy Caper and Lemon Sauce

Brandied Chocolate Truffles

Mixed Berry Crème Brûlée

Tenderstem Broccoli with Ricotta, Lemon and Shaved Parmesan

Pasta with Pecorino and Pepper

Pink Lemonade

Savoury soured cream and chive waffles with sausages

French Three Onion Soup

Parma Ham, Gruyère and Poached Egg Croissants

Corned Beef Hash with Poached Eggs

Tenderstem Bubble and Squeak with Caramelised Onions, Crisp Bacon and Eggs

Stuffed Chicken Divan with a Sherry Dijon Sauce

Prawn Cocktail

Deep-dish apple pie

Triple Chocolate Cookies

Giant Cupcake Bouquet

Wild Alaska salmon, spinach and pasta bake

Stuffed shells with chicken and rocket and creamy alfredo sauce

Cinnamon poached pears

Cheese Soda Bread

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