Asian Dinner Party Recipes

Bring the party to your plate with these dazzling Asian dinner party ideas - starters, mains and desserts that pack a dash of delicious drama.

Whether you’re hand-rolling prawn and brussels sprout spring rolls with sesame ginger dipping sauce, wok-tossing a red curry chicken stir-fry, or serving up restaurant quality steamed sea bream with Vietnamese mint and coriander salsa verde, every bite is a taste adventure. Our Asian dinner party dishes include icons including Peking duck, beef and black bean ho fun, and a stunning Sichuan roast pork belly, and there’s no better way to finish than with a delicate lychee and coconut milk panna cotta.

Our Asian dinner party recipes are perfect for sharing, impressing, and making every guest feel soy happy!