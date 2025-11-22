Feast with Flair: Crowd-Pleasing Asian Dinner Party Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian dinner party recipe, we've got a great selection of dinner party menu ideas from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
Asian Dinner Party Recipes
Bring the party to your plate with these dazzling Asian dinner party ideas - starters, mains and desserts that pack a dash of delicious drama.
Whether you’re hand-rolling prawn and brussels sprout spring rolls with sesame ginger dipping sauce, wok-tossing a red curry chicken stir-fry, or serving up restaurant quality steamed sea bream with Vietnamese mint and coriander salsa verde, every bite is a taste adventure. Our Asian dinner party dishes include icons including Peking duck, beef and black bean ho fun, and a stunning Sichuan roast pork belly, and there’s no better way to finish than with a delicate lychee and coconut milk panna cotta.
Our Asian dinner party recipes are perfect for sharing, impressing, and making every guest feel soy happy!
Featured Asian Dinner Party Recipes
There are so many great Asian dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Wan's Ancient Char Siu Pork
Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.
Asian Braised Shin of Beef
This incredible Asian beef recipe is full of the wonderful flavours of the Far East and is guaranteed to wow your guests!Discover Now