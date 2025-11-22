Food Network

Feast with Flair: Crowd-Pleasing Asian Dinner Party Recipes

181 recipes
Asian Dinner Party Recipes

Bring the party to your plate with these dazzling Asian dinner party ideas - starters, mains and desserts that pack a dash of delicious drama.

Whether you’re hand-rolling prawn and brussels sprout spring rolls with sesame ginger dipping sauce, wok-tossing a red curry chicken stir-fry, or serving up restaurant quality steamed sea bream with Vietnamese mint and coriander salsa verde, every bite is a taste adventure. Our Asian dinner party dishes include icons including Peking duck, beef and black bean ho fun, and a stunning Sichuan roast pork belly, and there’s no better way to finish than with a delicate lychee and coconut milk panna cotta.

Our Asian dinner party recipes are perfect for sharing, impressing, and making every guest feel soy happy!

Featured Asian Dinner Party Recipes

There are so many great Asian dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Beef and Black Bean Ho Fun

Ultimate Korean Fried Chicken

Spiced Duck with Chilli Cabbage and Miso Noodles

Char-grilled Pork Neck with Vermicelli Noodles

Red Curry Chicken Stir-Fry

Crispy Tempura Battered Prawns

Sweet Potato and Green Bean Lemak

Steamed Egg with Scallops and Caviar

Gok Wan's Ancient Char Siu Pork

Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.

Asian Braised Shin of Beef

This incredible Asian beef recipe is full of the wonderful flavours of the Far East and is guaranteed to wow your guests!

Classic Asian Dinner Party Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian dinner party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For an exquisite epicurean experience, check out this collection of Asian dinner party menu ideas. Start as you mean to go on with shrimp tempura with spicy sauce, a green papaya salad with seared scallops, or a classic salt and pepper squid. For the main event, how about Indonesian braised chicken in sweet soy sauce with tenderstem coconut rice, grilled Korean-style BBQ glazed pork chops with red onions, or crispy sea bass with sweet and sour sauce. When dessert calls, nothing beats crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel, but you better make plenty! Our Asian dinner party recipes make every meal a mouthwatering masterpiece.

Prawn and Brussels Sprout Spring Rolls with Sesame Ginger Dipping Sauce

Marinated Beef Stir Fry with Noodles

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Sweet Potato and Green Bean Lemak

Seared foie gras with foie gras soup dumplings

roast duck

Roast Duck

Asian Braised Shin of Beef

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

Peking Duck

pho soup

Pho soup

spring rolls

Bobby Chinn’s Spring Roll

beef noodle soup

Pho Bo (Beef Noodle Soup)

Asian Chicken Salad with Cellophane Noodles

mango sticky rice

Mango Sticky Rice

Oriental chump chops

Crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel

Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaves

Sung Min Park's Bori's Old Fashioned

Chanchai Rodbamrung's Charlie Smith

Mieng tuna

Corny Mango Salmon

kobe beef

Kobe beef with dipping sauce and hibachi coleslaw

Orange-sesame pork chops with teriyaki whole-wheat noodles

