Sweet and Savoury: Asian Pork Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian pork recipe, we've got a great selection of pork dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
For porcine perfection, these Asian pork ideas bring home the bacon!
Can’t get enough of that takeaway-style comfort? Go for crowd-pleasing faves like sweet and sour pork, crispy pork fried rice, or char siu BBQ pork. For lighter bites, try a Thai pork and noodle salad, Vietnamese grilled pork chop rice bowls, or kimchi pork belly and tofu stir-fry. We’ve got party-perfect Asian pork dishes, including crunchy pork spring rolls with broccoli coleslaw and chef Anna Olson’s gyoza, while for the main event, how about teriyaki-glazed pork spare ribs, a stunning Chinese slow-cooked pork shoulder, or grilled Korean-style BBQ glazed pork chopped with red onions and baby bok choy.
Featured Asian Pork Recipes
There are so many great Asian pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Wan's Ancient Char Siu Pork
Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.
Bun Cha (Vietnamese Grilled Pork)
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.Discover Now