These Asian pork ideas combine wonderful spice blends, tender meat, and a delicious sweet-savoury balance, and we’ve got dishes for all. Dive into the world of street food magic with pork belly bao, Singapore pork satay with lemon-curry rice, and spicy soy ribs with a sweet and sour slaw, and for a Sunday special, try a Sichuan roast pork belly. No list of Asian pork dishes is complete without an iconic Vietnamese beef and pork pho, mouthwatering Mekong prawns stir-fried with pork belly and spring onions, or char siu pork with crispy noodles. For a sensational showstopper, how about pork chops with an orange soy glaze and udon noodles. From quick bites to banquets, our Asian pork recipes are a pig deal!

