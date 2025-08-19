Food Network

Sweet and Savoury: Asian Pork Recipes

83 recipes
Asian Pork Recipes

For porcine perfection, these Asian pork ideas bring home the bacon!

Can’t get enough of that takeaway-style comfort? Go for crowd-pleasing faves like sweet and sour pork, crispy pork fried rice, or char siu BBQ pork. For lighter bites, try a Thai pork and noodle salad, Vietnamese grilled pork chop rice bowls, or kimchi pork belly and tofu stir-fry. We’ve got party-perfect Asian pork dishes, including crunchy pork spring rolls with broccoli coleslaw and chef Anna Olson’s gyoza, while for the main event, how about teriyaki-glazed pork spare ribs, a stunning Chinese slow-cooked pork shoulder, or grilled Korean-style BBQ glazed pork chopped with red onions and baby bok choy.

Featured Asian Pork Recipes

There are so many great Asian pork recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

Vietnamese Beef and Pork Pho

Teriyaki-glazed pork spare ribs

Mekong prawns stir fried with pork belly and spring onions (Tep rang ba roi)

Steamed Pork and Mushroom “Siu Mai” Dumplings

Vietnamese Grilled Smoked Pork Chop Rice Bowls

Roasted Auberigine with Sichuan-Style Pork

Pork spring roll with broccoli coleslaw

Gok Wan's Ancient Char Siu Pork

Gok prepares some battered vegetables and marinated pork that brings out all the ancient Chinese flavours.

bun cha

Bun Cha (Vietnamese Grilled Pork)

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 30 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Iconic Asian Pork Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian pork recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Asian pork ideas combine wonderful spice blends, tender meat, and a delicious sweet-savoury balance, and we’ve got dishes for all. Dive into the world of street food magic with pork belly bao, Singapore pork satay with lemon-curry rice, and spicy soy ribs with a sweet and sour slaw, and for a Sunday special, try a Sichuan roast pork belly. No list of Asian pork dishes is complete without an iconic Vietnamese beef and pork pho, mouthwatering Mekong prawns stir-fried with pork belly and spring onions, or char siu pork with crispy noodles. For a sensational showstopper, how about pork chops with an orange soy glaze and udon noodles. From quick bites to banquets, our Asian pork recipes are a pig deal!

All Recipes

Sweet Sticky Ribs

Vietnamese Beef and Pork Pho

Korean Disco Fries and Pulled Pork

Spicy Pork Belly Cheese-Steak

Lemongrass Pork Ball, Prawn & Noodle Soup

banh mi sandwich

Cabbagetown market: Banh mi sandwich

Spicy pork roast with rosemary potatoes

Katsudon

Chinese spareribs with teriyaki glaze

Teriyaki-glazed pork spare ribs

Dave's party potstickers

Pork Belly Bao

Artichoke and pork rib soup, CANH ATISO SUON HEO

Pork spring roll with broccoli coleslaw

Prawn and Ginger Siu Mai Dumplings

Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus Leaves

Sticky Vietnamese Pork, Green Mango and Papaya Salad

Griddled pork tenderloin with spicy chili-coconut tomato salad

Orange-sesame pork chops with teriyaki whole-wheat noodles

Grilled pork burgers Indochine

Orange-sesame pork cutlets with teriyaki wholemeal noodles

Chinese Slow-Cooked Pork Shoulder

Pork Rib Broth with Soft Rice Noodles

Green papaya salad with prawn & pork

