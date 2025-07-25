Asian Salmon Recipes

This collection of Asian salmon ideas is guaranteed to have you hooked!

Perfect for friends and family, a savoury tomato shabu shabu with seafood dippers is Japan’s version of a fondue, and for lighter bites, how about honey soy salmon with edamame, or Asian sticky salmon with tenderstem two ways. Weeknight dinners will never be the same again with roasted miso salmon and rosemary roasted potatoes, or griddled salmon steaks with hoisin BBQ sauce, and for Asian salmon dishes with a twist, how about a wonderful Vietnamese caramel salmon with sticky rice, or a spectacular salmon and duck ceviche.

Whether you’re after a quick lunch, a dinner party showpiece, or a healthy meal prep option, these Asian salmon recipes are the reel deal!