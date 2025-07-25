Sear, Steam, and Sizzle: Asian Salmon Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Asian salmon recipe, we've got a great selection of salmon dishes from Asia to ensure you dine in style.
This collection of Asian salmon ideas is guaranteed to have you hooked!
Perfect for friends and family, a savoury tomato shabu shabu with seafood dippers is Japan’s version of a fondue, and for lighter bites, how about honey soy salmon with edamame, or Asian sticky salmon with tenderstem two ways. Weeknight dinners will never be the same again with roasted miso salmon and rosemary roasted potatoes, or griddled salmon steaks with hoisin BBQ sauce, and for Asian salmon dishes with a twist, how about a wonderful Vietnamese caramel salmon with sticky rice, or a spectacular salmon and duck ceviche.
Whether you’re after a quick lunch, a dinner party showpiece, or a healthy meal prep option, these Asian salmon recipes are the reel deal!
Featured Asian Salmon Recipes
There are so many great Asian salmon recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok’s Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.
Roasted Miso Salmon with Rosemary Roasted Potatoes
This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 38 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.