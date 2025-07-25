Food Network

Sear, Steam, and Sizzle: Asian Salmon Recipes

26 recipes
Asian Salmon Recipes

This collection of Asian salmon ideas is guaranteed to have you hooked!

Perfect for friends and family, a savoury tomato shabu shabu with seafood dippers is Japan’s version of a fondue, and for lighter bites, how about honey soy salmon with edamame, or Asian sticky salmon with tenderstem two ways. Weeknight dinners will never be the same again with roasted miso salmon and rosemary roasted potatoes, or griddled salmon steaks with hoisin BBQ sauce, and for Asian salmon dishes with a twist, how about a wonderful Vietnamese caramel salmon with sticky rice, or a spectacular salmon and duck ceviche.

Whether you’re after a quick lunch, a dinner party showpiece, or a healthy meal prep option, these Asian salmon recipes are the reel deal!

Featured Asian Salmon Recipes

There are so many great Asian salmon recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Gochujang-Glazed Salmon

Honey Soy Grilled Salmon with Edamame

Asian Sticky Salmon with Tenderstem Two Ways

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Gok's Thai Fishcakes Are The Ultimate South-East Asian Crowd Pleaser | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok dives into the South-East culinary culture to prepare a delicious menu. The main dishes are finger-liking good Thai fishcakes and Mongolian spicy chicken wings.

Roasted Miso Salmon with Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

This mouth-watering recipe is ready in just 38 minutes and the ingredients detailed can serve up to four people.

Spectacular Asian Salmon Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Asian salmon recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Bring the best of the East to your table with this sensational selection of Asian salmon ideas! Feel the heat with a chilli-rubbed salmon, and if you’re feeling adventurous, roll up some fun salmon hand rolls or everything bagel sushi rolls. It’s easy when you know how! Are you entertaining? Our Asian salmon dishes don’t come much tastier than gochujang-glazed salmon, cashew-crusted salmon with bok choy, or a simple but delicious Asian grilled salmon, and it’s not a party without lemongrass-cured salmon canapes, Thai salmon cakes with a spicy dipping sauce, or salmon cha, mini burgers traditionally served with a fish sauce dip and rice noodles. Our Asian salmon recipes scale new heights of culinary creativity!

All Recipes

Gochujang-Glazed Salmon

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

Corny Mango Salmon

Teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricots verts

roasted salmon with roasted potatoes

Roasted miso salmon with rosemary roasted potatoes

Raw Fish Salad (Ho Wan Yue Sang)

Asian Grilled Salmon

Cashew-crusted salmon with bok choy

Savoury tomato shabu shabu with seafood dippers

Eli's Asian Salmon

Lemongrass- Cured Salmon Canapes

Sunny lomi salmon

Chilli rubbed salmon

Griddled Salmon Steak with Hoisin BBQ Sauce

Seared salmon with ponzu and baby pak choy

Salmon and Duck Ceviche

Honey Soy Grilled Salmon with Edamame

Asian Sticky Salmon with Tenderstem Two Ways

Salmon Cha

Vietnamese Caramel Salmon with Sticky Rice

Thai Salmon Cakes with Dipping Sauce

Salmon Cakes with Creamy Ginger-Sesame Sauce

