Crisp, Green, and Gorgeous: Asparagus Salad Recipes
26 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic asparagus salad recipe, we've got a great selection of asparagus salad ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Asparagus Salad Recipes
There are so many great asparagus salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Jeff Mauro's Radish, Avocado and Asparagus Salad | The Kitchen
Jeff dolls up his fresh spring salad with a sweet and buttery walnut dressing!
Chinese Chicken Salad
Asparagus is the unsung superstar of this iconic Chinese chicken salad, packed full of phenomenal flavour.Discover Now
Amazing Asparagus Salad Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple asparagus salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These fresh asparagus salad ideas are the spear-it of warm weather cooking! A classic spring layered salad with asparagus and buttermilk dressing is a great option, while a charred vegetable and couscous salad brings brunch flair to your table. For a taste of summer sophistication, try roasted asparagus on a salad of grilled halloumi and smoked paprika, and nothing says light lunch on a Santorini terrace more than a grilled asparagus and melon salad. A fresh lobster salad with asparagus is a deep dive into deliciousness, and for a main full of exotic flavours, try spiced lamb skewers with a blackberry quinoa salad. These asparagus salad recipes prove that with these gorgeous greens, you’re good to go!