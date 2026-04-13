These fresh asparagus salad ideas are the spear-it of warm weather cooking! A classic spring layered salad with asparagus and buttermilk dressing is a great option, while a charred vegetable and couscous salad brings brunch flair to your table. For a taste of summer sophistication, try roasted asparagus on a salad of grilled halloumi and smoked paprika, and nothing says light lunch on a Santorini terrace more than a grilled asparagus and melon salad. A fresh lobster salad with asparagus is a deep dive into deliciousness, and for a main full of exotic flavours, try spiced lamb skewers with a blackberry quinoa salad. These asparagus salad recipes prove that with these gorgeous greens, you’re good to go!

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