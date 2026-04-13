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Crisp, Green, and Gorgeous: Asparagus Salad Recipes

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Featured Asparagus Salad Recipes

There are so many great asparagus salad recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Corn and asparagus salad

30-Minute Asparagus Pasta Salad

Fresh Lobster Salad

Campfire Salad

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Jeff Mauro's Radish, Avocado and Asparagus Salad | The Kitchen

Jeff dolls up his fresh spring salad with a sweet and buttery walnut dressing!

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Chinese Chicken Salad

Asparagus is the unsung superstar of this iconic Chinese chicken salad, packed full of phenomenal flavour.

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Amazing Asparagus Salad Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple asparagus salad recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These fresh asparagus salad ideas are the spear-it of warm weather cooking! A classic spring layered salad with asparagus and buttermilk dressing is a great option, while a charred vegetable and couscous salad brings brunch flair to your table. For a taste of summer sophistication, try roasted asparagus on a salad of grilled halloumi and smoked paprika, and nothing says light lunch on a Santorini terrace more than a grilled asparagus and melon salad. A fresh lobster salad with asparagus is a deep dive into deliciousness, and for a main full of exotic flavours, try spiced lamb skewers with a blackberry quinoa salad. These asparagus salad recipes prove that with these gorgeous greens, you’re good to go!

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salad
asparagus

Spring Layered Salad with Asparagus and Buttermilk Dressing

Grilled Asparagus and Melon Salad

Portobello and asparagus salad

mushroom barley and roasted asparagus salad

Mushroom Barley and Roasted Asparagus Salad

Corn and asparagus salad

Shaved Asparagus and Fennel Salad

30-Minute Asparagus Pasta Salad

Marcus Wareing's White Asparagus with Spanish Ham and a Warm Hazelnut Dressing

Michel Roux's Grilled Asparagus with Hazelnuts, and Radishes with Cevelle De Canut

Rachel Khoo's Summer salad with a perfectly soft boiled egg

Chicken Salad with Bacon-Wrapped Greens

chinese chicken salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

Wild rice salad

Warm Market Salad

Fresh Lobster Salad

Campfire Salad

Grilled Halloumi In Smoked Paprika

Sauteed Asparagus with Olives and Basil

Asparagus and Tomato Skewers with Honey Mustard-Horseradish Sauce

Spring Pasta Salad

Spiced Lamb Skewers with Blackberry Quinoa Salad

Steamed Asparagus

Vine-Ripened Tomato Stuffed with Couscous Salad

Charred Vegetable and Couscous Salad

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