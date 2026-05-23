Chocolate Cake Recipes

These chocolate cake ideas are the ultimate indulgence!

Let’s start how we mean to go on with a rich chocolate fudge cake, a salted butter caramel cake, and a towering chocolate-raspberry waffle cake, and if you want to celebrate in style, how about a chocolate and orange Christmas cake, or a wicked white chocolate berry wedding cake. Looking for low-effort, high reward? We’ve got loads of quick chocolate cake dishes to make you smile, including a chocolate cake in a mug, scrummy chocolate flapjack cakes, and a classic cookies and cream cake! And if you like it gooey, our chocolate-hazelnut lava cakes are pure heaven!

From party showstoppers to spoon-and-bowl comfort puddings, these chocolate cake recipes are a chocoholic’s happy place!