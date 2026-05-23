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Chocolate Cake Recipes for Any Celebration

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Chocolate Cake Recipes

These chocolate cake ideas are the ultimate indulgence!

Let’s start how we mean to go on with a rich chocolate fudge cake, a salted butter caramel cake, and a towering chocolate-raspberry waffle cake, and if you want to celebrate in style, how about a chocolate and orange Christmas cake, or a wicked white chocolate berry wedding cake. Looking for low-effort, high reward? We’ve got loads of quick chocolate cake dishes to make you smile, including a chocolate cake in a mug, scrummy chocolate flapjack cakes, and a classic cookies and cream cake! And if you like it gooey, our chocolate-hazelnut lava cakes are pure heaven!

From party showstoppers to spoon-and-bowl comfort puddings, these chocolate cake recipes are a chocoholic’s happy place!

Featured Chocolate Cake Recipes

There are so many great chocolate cake recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Chocolate-hazelnut lava cakes

Chocolate-Raspberry Waffle Cake

Molten Chocolate Cakes with Berries

Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana Icebox Cake

Chocolate Stout Bundt Cake

Rich Chocolate Mousse Cake

Giant Peanut Butter Cup Cake

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

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Learn How To Bake These Delicious White Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes! | The Pioneer Woman

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Caprese Cake

Decadent, nutty, and as rich as Mediterranean sunshine, this Caprese cake recipe is a flourless masterpiece born on the stunning Italian island of Capri - a true slice of dolce vita with an irresistible chocolatey twist.

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Decadent Chocolate Cake Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chocolate cake recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Calling all chocoholics - these chocolate cake ideas are your sweet spot! How about a giant peanut butter cup cake, a Belgian waffle layer cake, or a rich chocolate mousse cake? That’s a strong start, but it gets better… It’s not a party without a chocolate raspberry biscuit cake, molten chocolate cakes with berries, or ice cream flower pot desserts, and for a gastronomic globetrot of amazing chocolate cake dishes, try a classic German chocolate cake, a Mexican piñata cake full of chocolate drops, an iconic flourless Italian Caprese cake, or a stunning almond and chocolate Scandinavian kransekake cake made up of 18 or more concentric rings. Our chocolate cake recipes turn every occasion into pud perfection.

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Chocolate-Raspberry Waffle Cake

Giant Peanut Butter Cup Cake

Chocolate Cake in a Mug

Belgian Waffle Layer Cake

Snowman Cupcakes

Ice Cream Layer Cake

Organic Cappuccino Cake

Kransekake Ring Cake

Caprese Cake

Chocolate Fondue

Foolproof Chocolate Lava Cakes

Hot Chocolate Marble Cake

Cinnamon Vanilla Wedding Cake

Paula's Ooey Gooey Butter Cake Ice Cream

Coconut-Caramel Icebox Cake Stacks

Marble Bundt Cakes with Ganache Glaze

Devil's Food Cake

Rich Chocolate Mousse Cake

Molten Centre Chocolate Cakes

Chococcino Cake

Chocolate Heart Cake

Violet and Rose White Chocolate Fairy Cakes

Miranda’s Chocolate Brownie Meringue Cake

Liquid-centered Chocolate Cake and Custard

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