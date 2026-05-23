Chocolate Cake Recipes for Any Celebration
If you're looking for a classic chocolate cake recipe, we've got a great selection of chocolate cake ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Chocolate Cake Recipes
These chocolate cake ideas are the ultimate indulgence!
Let’s start how we mean to go on with a rich chocolate fudge cake, a salted butter caramel cake, and a towering chocolate-raspberry waffle cake, and if you want to celebrate in style, how about a chocolate and orange Christmas cake, or a wicked white chocolate berry wedding cake. Looking for low-effort, high reward? We’ve got loads of quick chocolate cake dishes to make you smile, including a chocolate cake in a mug, scrummy chocolate flapjack cakes, and a classic cookies and cream cake! And if you like it gooey, our chocolate-hazelnut lava cakes are pure heaven!
From party showstoppers to spoon-and-bowl comfort puddings, these chocolate cake recipes are a chocoholic’s happy place!
Featured Chocolate Cake Recipes
There are so many great chocolate cake recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Learn How To Bake These Delicious White Chocolate Mini Cheesecakes! | The Pioneer Woman
Caprese Cake
Decadent, nutty, and as rich as Mediterranean sunshine, this Caprese cake recipe is a flourless masterpiece born on the stunning Italian island of Capri - a true slice of dolce vita with an irresistible chocolatey twist.Discover Now