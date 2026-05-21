Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic chocolate chip cookie recipe, we've got a great selection of chocolate chip cookie ideas to deliver the ultimate treat.
Featured Chocolate Chip Recipes
There are so many great chocolate chip recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Ina Garten's Recipe For Perfect Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies! | Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Ina makes chocolate chip cookies for her guest, Willie Geist, who later helps her prepare some summer drinks for them and their respective partners.
Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies
These amazing crispy chocolate chip cookies are a buttery, golden treat with the perfect snap - an old-school bake that’s perfect for dunking, nibbling, and sneaking straight from the tin!Discover Now
Scrummy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple chocolate chip cookie recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Big shout-out to all the cookie lovers out there - these chocolate chip cookie ideas are the ultimate treat. We’re starting left-field with ultra-indulgent bacon chocolate chip cookies, and if you fancy something fun, try chocolate chip cookie ice-cream sandwiches or a giant chocolate chip party cookie, but only if you promise to share! We’ve got dinner party-worthy chocolate chip cookie options, such as chocolate chip cookie dough truffles, amaretto chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, and orange, rosemary and chocolate chip cookies, but if only the best will do, chewy chocolate chip cookies are hard to beat! Our chocolate chip cookie recipes are baked to delight, but be warned, one batch is never enough!