Big shout-out to all the cookie lovers out there - these chocolate chip cookie ideas are the ultimate treat. We’re starting left-field with ultra-indulgent bacon chocolate chip cookies, and if you fancy something fun, try chocolate chip cookie ice-cream sandwiches or a giant chocolate chip party cookie, but only if you promise to share! We’ve got dinner party-worthy chocolate chip cookie options, such as chocolate chip cookie dough truffles, amaretto chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, and orange, rosemary and chocolate chip cookies, but if only the best will do, chewy chocolate chip cookies are hard to beat! Our chocolate chip cookie recipes are baked to delight, but be warned, one batch is never enough!

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