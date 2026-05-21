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Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

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Featured Chocolate Chip Recipes

There are so many great chocolate chip recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Lighter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Orange, Rosemary and Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Layered Birthday Cake

Bittersweet Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls

Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookies

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Ina Garten's Recipe For Perfect Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies! | Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Ina makes chocolate chip cookies for her guest, Willie Geist, who later helps her prepare some summer drinks for them and their respective partners.

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Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

These amazing crispy chocolate chip cookies are a buttery, golden treat with the perfect snap - an old-school bake that’s perfect for dunking, nibbling, and sneaking straight from the tin!

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Scrummy Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple chocolate chip cookie recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Big shout-out to all the cookie lovers out there - these chocolate chip cookie ideas are the ultimate treat. We’re starting left-field with ultra-indulgent bacon chocolate chip cookies, and if you fancy something fun, try chocolate chip cookie ice-cream sandwiches or a giant chocolate chip party cookie, but only if you promise to share! We’ve got dinner party-worthy chocolate chip cookie options, such as chocolate chip cookie dough truffles, amaretto chocolate chip cookie sandwiches, and orange, rosemary and chocolate chip cookies, but if only the best will do, chewy chocolate chip cookies are hard to beat! Our chocolate chip cookie recipes are baked to delight, but be warned, one batch is never enough!

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Air Fryer Chocolate Chip Cookies

Halloween Chocolate Chip Cookies

oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

Banana Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Giant Chocolate Chip Party Cookie

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies with Maldon Sea Salt

Nutty "Raw" Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Extra-Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookie s'mores

Malted Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies

Bittersweet Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Triple Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Layered Birthday Cake

White Bean Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Crispy chocolate chip cookies

Orange, Rosemary and Chocolate Chip Cookies

Waffled Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

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