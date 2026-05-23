Grilled Chicken Recipes

These grilled chicken ideas are truly exceptional!

For sizzling summer spreads, you can’t beat grilled chicken with a tomato-cucumber salad or creamy lemon-pepper orzo with grilled chicken, while for grilled chicken dishes with a global twist, how about BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis from India, Caribbean-style grilled jerk rubbed chicken with habanero-mint glaze, or a light and breezy Greek salad with oregano-marinated chicken. Get your grill on with Yucatan chicken skewers with peanut BBQ sauce, and if you want to take your packed lunch game to next-level deliciousness, try our grilled chicken and kale caesar brick-pressed sandwiches.

Our grilled chicken recipes serve up big flavour, smoky goodness, and a whole lot of tasty dishes!