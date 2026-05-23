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Grilled Chicken Recipes

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Grilled Chicken Recipes

These grilled chicken ideas are truly exceptional!

For sizzling summer spreads, you can’t beat grilled chicken with a tomato-cucumber salad or creamy lemon-pepper orzo with grilled chicken, while for grilled chicken dishes with a global twist, how about BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis from India, Caribbean-style grilled jerk rubbed chicken with habanero-mint glaze, or a light and breezy Greek salad with oregano-marinated chicken. Get your grill on with Yucatan chicken skewers with peanut BBQ sauce, and if you want to take your packed lunch game to next-level deliciousness, try our grilled chicken and kale caesar brick-pressed sandwiches.

Our grilled chicken recipes serve up big flavour, smoky goodness, and a whole lot of tasty dishes!

Featured Grilled Chicken Recipes

There are so many great grilled chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tequila Lime Chicken

Jerk Chicken Kebabs

Grilled Chicken with Tomato-Cucumber Salad

Grilled Tuscan Chicken

tandoori chicken

BBQ Tandoori Chicken with Onion Bhajis

BBQ Yellow Bean Chicken with Grilled Chinese Long Beans

Grilled Chicken and Kale Caesar Brick-Pressed Sandwiches

Asian Spicy Barbecue Chicken

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How To Cook Barbecued Chicken with Chargrilled Peppers | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking

Michel fires up the barbecue to make some barbecued chicken and chargrilled peppers, which were delivered directly to his door!

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Grilled chicken tortilla soup with tequila crema

Guy Fieri's grilled chicken tortilla soup with tequila crema is a smoky, zesty Tex-Mex comfort bowl - chargrilled chicken, crunchy tortilla strips, and a boozy creamy topping that brings the fiesta home.

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Delicious Grilled Chicken Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple grilled chicken recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Take your tastebuds travelling with this out-of-this-world collection of grilled chicken ideas. Light and easy does it with 30-minute grilled chicken thighs with watermelon and feta salad, or sensational spice-ribbed chicken breast tacos with BBQ onions and coleslaw. Looking to impress? No list of grilled chicken dishes is complete without chicken satay with a spicy peanut sauce, and if it’s the ultimate home-cooked comfort food you’re after, look no further than grilled chicken cutlet parmigiana, lime-marinated chicken wings with a creamy avocado dip, or bangin’ BBQ chicken burgers with a tangy slaw. From backyard barbecues to quick ’n’ easy dinners, our grilled chicken recipes are sure to earn their stripes!

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Grilled Chicken and Kale Caesar Brick-Pressed Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Israeli Couscous Salad

Grilled Chicken and Strawberry Salad Wrap

Grilled chicken breast with foraged vegetables, nettle pesto, and grilled lightning tree farm flatbread

jerk chicken

Grilled jerk rubbed chicken with chili-mint glaze

Grilled lemon chicken skewers with satay dip

Grilled chicken and avocado napoleons

Grilled honey-teriyaki chicken

Provencal Grilled Chicken Breasts

Grilled chicken piri piri

Grilled Chicken with Jalapeno Caramelized Onions

Korean grilled chicken

Grilled chicken cutlet parmigiana

Grilled Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

Grilled chicken with brie and baby spinach salad

Chicken Kebabs with No-Cook Peach Chutney

Mom's Chicken

Chicken and Pork Souvlaki

triple citrus glazed salmon

Triple Citrus Glazed Grilled Salmon

Asian Spicy Barbecue Chicken

Grilled meats and vegetables over saffron orzo

greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Greek salad with oregano marinated chicken

Chilli suizas bake

Spice-rubbed pork tenderloin with celeriac-apple puree and cider gravy

grilled polenta on a bed of salad

Grilled polenta with morel vinaigrette

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