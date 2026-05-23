Grilled Chicken Recipes
If you're looking for a classic grilled chicken recipe, we've got a great selection of grilled chicken ideas to ensure you dine in style.
Grilled Chicken Recipes
These grilled chicken ideas are truly exceptional!
For sizzling summer spreads, you can’t beat grilled chicken with a tomato-cucumber salad or creamy lemon-pepper orzo with grilled chicken, while for grilled chicken dishes with a global twist, how about BBQ tandoori chicken with onion bhajis from India, Caribbean-style grilled jerk rubbed chicken with habanero-mint glaze, or a light and breezy Greek salad with oregano-marinated chicken. Get your grill on with Yucatan chicken skewers with peanut BBQ sauce, and if you want to take your packed lunch game to next-level deliciousness, try our grilled chicken and kale caesar brick-pressed sandwiches.
Our grilled chicken recipes serve up big flavour, smoky goodness, and a whole lot of tasty dishes!
Featured Grilled Chicken Recipes
There are so many great grilled chicken recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Cook Barbecued Chicken with Chargrilled Peppers | Michel Roux's French Country Cooking
Michel fires up the barbecue to make some barbecued chicken and chargrilled peppers, which were delivered directly to his door!
Grilled chicken tortilla soup with tequila crema
Guy Fieri's grilled chicken tortilla soup with tequila crema is a smoky, zesty Tex-Mex comfort bowl - chargrilled chicken, crunchy tortilla strips, and a boozy creamy topping that brings the fiesta home.Discover Now