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The Art of Nourishment: Healthy Japanese Recipes

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Japanese Healthy Recipes

This amazing collection of japanese healthy ideas proves that you don’t have to skimp on flavour to eat a little lighter.

Start with sensational salads, including sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, and perfectly seared on the outside, fresh in the middle salmon and tuna tataki. Next take on a soup sensation with a mouthwatering miso and corn soup or a traditional Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup. For something more ambitious, try a teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricot verts, or one of the all-time classic Japanese healthy dishes, miso-glazed cod.

Wholesome, colourful and full of feel-good flavour, our Japanese healthy recipes are mi-so good, you’ll want them on repeat all week.

Featured Japanese Healthy Recipes

There are so many great Japanese healthy recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Buckwheat Noodles with Tenderstem Broccoli and Dipping Sauce

Spicy lamb and soba noodle salad

Miso glazed cod

Teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricots verts

Steamed vegetables with ginger miso dressing

Teriyaki Ginger Tuna Skewers

Organic Tofu and Shiitake Stir-Fry

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

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Guy Fieri Tries A PHENOMENAL Pork Ramen Dish! Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives

Guy Fieri goes to Jackson Wyoming to try out a tasty and mouthwatering pork ramen dish.

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Velveted Chicken Stir-Fry with Shiitake Mushrooms and Bok Choy

Healthy never tasted this good - chicken stir-fry with earthy shiitake and vibrant bok choy for nutrient-packed, wok-speed deliciousness!

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Delicious Japanese Healthy Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese healthy recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
From fresh, veg-packed dishes to light yet satisfying suppers, these Japanese healthy ideas are soy-prisingly good! Impress your guests with a sensational miso cod with wok-fried tenderstem and shiitake noodles, edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna, or grilled Oregon chinook in matsutake ginger broth. Seeking more substantial Japanese healthy dishes? How about a spicy lamb and soba noodle salad, orange-sesame pork chops with teriyaki wholewheat noodlers, or an organic tofu and shiitake stir-fry. And if you want to turn up the heat to max, try seared tuna with lemon-wasabi dressing and hot mustard wonton chips! Our Japanese healthy recipes are so delicious, you’ll feel as good as they taste!

All Recipes

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Japanese
Healthy
Main Course
Lunch
Dinner
chicken
fish
noodle

Salmon Rice Bowls with Crisp Roasted Broccoli

Poke Bar

Easy Miso Ramen with Soy Marinated Eggs

Japanese Breaded Pork Cutlet with Sweet Tomato Soy Sauce

Crispy Tuna Cakes with Lemon Chilli Mayo

Teriyaki Ginger Tuna Skewers

Velveted Chicken Stir-Fry with Shiitake Mushrooms and Bok Choy

Yakitori (chicken on skewers) by ROKU

Organic Tofu and Shiitake Stir-Fry

Salmon and Tuna Tataki

Sesame Chicken with Soba Noodles and Spinach

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

Grilled oregon chinook In matsutake ginger broth

Katsudon

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

Vegetable sushi rolls for all ages

Spicy tuna roll

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

Orange-sesame pork chops with teriyaki whole-wheat noodles

Country fried tuna

Steamed vegetables with ginger miso dressing

Teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricots verts

Steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce

Sugar snap peas with miso sauce

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