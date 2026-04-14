The Art of Nourishment: Healthy Japanese Recipes
If you're looking for a healthy Japanese recipe, we've got a great selection of healthy dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Japanese Healthy Recipes
This amazing collection of japanese healthy ideas proves that you don’t have to skimp on flavour to eat a little lighter.
Start with sensational salads, including sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, and perfectly seared on the outside, fresh in the middle salmon and tuna tataki. Next take on a soup sensation with a mouthwatering miso and corn soup or a traditional Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup. For something more ambitious, try a teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricot verts, or one of the all-time classic Japanese healthy dishes, miso-glazed cod.
Wholesome, colourful and full of feel-good flavour, our Japanese healthy recipes are mi-so good, you’ll want them on repeat all week.
Featured Japanese Healthy Recipes
There are so many great Japanese healthy recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri Tries A PHENOMENAL Pork Ramen Dish! Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri goes to Jackson Wyoming to try out a tasty and mouthwatering pork ramen dish.
Velveted Chicken Stir-Fry with Shiitake Mushrooms and Bok Choy
Healthy never tasted this good - chicken stir-fry with earthy shiitake and vibrant bok choy for nutrient-packed, wok-speed deliciousness!Discover Now