Japanese Healthy Recipes

This amazing collection of japanese healthy ideas proves that you don’t have to skimp on flavour to eat a little lighter.

Start with sensational salads, including sesame chicken with soba noodles and spinach, and perfectly seared on the outside, fresh in the middle salmon and tuna tataki. Next take on a soup sensation with a mouthwatering miso and corn soup or a traditional Japanese mushroom egg noodle soup. For something more ambitious, try a teriyaki roasted salmon with oranges, fingerling potatoes and haricot verts, or one of the all-time classic Japanese healthy dishes, miso-glazed cod.

Wholesome, colourful and full of feel-good flavour, our Japanese healthy recipes are mi-so good, you’ll want them on repeat all week.