Quick, zingy tuna cakes for easy family meals.

Quick and easy tuna fish cake dishes? We’ve got your back! Transform humble tinned tuna into something seriously scrumptious, with flaky fish, torn white bread, red onion and fresh parsley all mixed together with mustard, mayo and a little lemon, then fried until crisp, golden and ready to serve.

And don’t forget the lemon chilli mayo – a simple mix of mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, chilli powder and a pinch of cayenne. It’s the perfect dipping sauce to take this tuna fish cakes dish from lovely to legendary!

Once prepared, serve with crisp green salad, baked sweet potato fries or Tom Kerridge’s herby new potatoes.

And for more tuna fish cake ideas to really make this recipe your own, switch the tuna for salmon, mackerel or sardines, use Greek yogurt or crème fraîche instead of the mayo, or you could even mix in a bit of grated ginger or lemongrass for an Asian-style twist.

For more ocean-inspo comfort classics, how about homemade fish fingers with tartare sauce, Mexican-inspired salmon quesadillas, or you can fakeaway your takeaway with lager-battered fish and chips with mushy peas!