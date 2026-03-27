Crispy Tuna Cakes with Lemon Chilli Mayo
Perfect for a light meal, this tuna fish cakes recipe delivers crunchy patties with a lemon chilli mayo which packs a proper punch.
Related Recipes
Ingredients
Tuna cakes:
Lemon Chili Mayo:
Method
- For the tuna cakes: Place the drained tuna in a large bowl. Add the bread or breadcrumbs, mustard, mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, onion, parsley, garlic, seafood seasoning, salt and eggs. Toss until evenly combined. Let sit 5 to 10 minutes to let the ingredients absorb the liquid.
- Meanwhile, make the lemon chilli mayo: Whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, chili powder and cayenne in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a 10- to 12-inch heavy-bottomed nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat.
- Scoop out about a handful of tuna mixture at a time and pat into a round patty shape in your hands, then immediately place it in the skillet. Repeat, working in batches so that you’re cooking 3 to 4 tuna cakes at a time, spaced 1 to 2 inches apart. Cook until crisp on the bottom, about 2 minutes, then flip and cook until crisp on the sides and fully cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Serve the tuna cakes hot with your favourite side, a drizzle of the lemon chilli mayo and lemon wedges, if desired.
Quick, zingy tuna cakes for easy family meals.
Quick and easy tuna fish cake dishes? We’ve got your back! Transform humble tinned tuna into something seriously scrumptious, with flaky fish, torn white bread, red onion and fresh parsley all mixed together with mustard, mayo and a little lemon, then fried until crisp, golden and ready to serve.
And don’t forget the lemon chilli mayo – a simple mix of mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, chilli powder and a pinch of cayenne. It’s the perfect dipping sauce to take this tuna fish cakes dish from lovely to legendary!
Once prepared, serve with crisp green salad, baked sweet potato fries or Tom Kerridge’s herby new potatoes.
And for more tuna fish cake ideas to really make this recipe your own, switch the tuna for salmon, mackerel or sardines, use Greek yogurt or crème fraîche instead of the mayo, or you could even mix in a bit of grated ginger or lemongrass for an Asian-style twist.
For more ocean-inspo comfort classics, how about homemade fish fingers with tartare sauce, Mexican-inspired salmon quesadillas, or you can fakeaway your takeaway with lager-battered fish and chips with mushy peas!