Cauli Calling: Indian Cauliflower Recipes

12 recipes
Go big or go home with this collection of Indian cauliflower ideas!

For mouthwatering magic, try pau bhaji, a wonderfully thick and spicy vegetable curry traditionally served with a buttered white bread roll, and for a quick and easy veggie lunch, a spicy cauliflower stir-fry is delicious and nutritious. There are loads of incredible Indian cauliflower dishes, including superstar chef Asma Khan’s aloo gobi matar flavoured with cumin, ginger, turmeric, chilli and coriander, and no list of cau-lipsmacking Indian delights is complete without the sensational sides of cauliflower with sweet potatoes, or light and fluffy weekend roti to mop up every morsel!

Our Indian cauliflower recipes are the crown jewels of culinary creativity.

Featured Indian Cauliflower Recipes

There are so many great Indian cauliflower recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Cauliflower with sweet potatoes

Michel Roux's cauliflower curry with scallops

Michel Roux's Cauliflower Curry with Scallops

Slow-cooked Curried Chicken with Cauliflower

Slow Cooker Chicken Curry

This slow cooker chicken curry packs a punch full of fantastic flavours and is a delicious recipe to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar

Cauliflower, potatoes, and peas stirred into a spicy tomato mix. With a fiery kick and a fragrant aftertaste, this dish from Asma Khan is bursting with flavour.

Classic Indian Cauliflower Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian cauliflower recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Prepare to be blown away by a barrage of brilliant brassicas with these Indian cauliflower ideas! Deep fried to crispy perfection, our mozzarella gobi koftas with a sweet potato raita are a seriously scrummy snack, while for quick and easy weeknight family dinners, look no further than a tasty vegetable curry, or a slow-cooked curried chicken and cauliflower. Healthy Indian cauliflower dishes don’t come much better than a brown rice bowl with curried roasted cauliflower and green chutney, and if you want to impress a mate or a date, try Michelin maestro Michel Roux’s cauliflower curry with scallops. Our Indian cauliflower recipes are a bouquet of bold flavours that will have your tastebuds dancing for joy!

All Recipes

Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney

Oven Roasted Cauliflower with Turmeric and Ginger

Weekend Roti

Vegetable Curry

Sesame Chilli Vermicelli

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

Pau Bhaji

