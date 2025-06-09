Indian Cauliflower Recipes

Go big or go home with this collection of Indian cauliflower ideas!

For mouthwatering magic, try pau bhaji, a wonderfully thick and spicy vegetable curry traditionally served with a buttered white bread roll, and for a quick and easy veggie lunch, a spicy cauliflower stir-fry is delicious and nutritious. There are loads of incredible Indian cauliflower dishes, including superstar chef Asma Khan’s aloo gobi matar flavoured with cumin, ginger, turmeric, chilli and coriander, and no list of cau-lipsmacking Indian delights is complete without the sensational sides of cauliflower with sweet potatoes, or light and fluffy weekend roti to mop up every morsel!

Our Indian cauliflower recipes are the crown jewels of culinary creativity.