Cauli Calling: Indian Cauliflower Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian cauliflower recipe, we've got a great selection of cauliflower dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Go big or go home with this collection of Indian cauliflower ideas!
For mouthwatering magic, try pau bhaji, a wonderfully thick and spicy vegetable curry traditionally served with a buttered white bread roll, and for a quick and easy veggie lunch, a spicy cauliflower stir-fry is delicious and nutritious. There are loads of incredible Indian cauliflower dishes, including superstar chef Asma Khan’s aloo gobi matar flavoured with cumin, ginger, turmeric, chilli and coriander, and no list of cau-lipsmacking Indian delights is complete without the sensational sides of cauliflower with sweet potatoes, or light and fluffy weekend roti to mop up every morsel!
Our Indian cauliflower recipes are the crown jewels of culinary creativity.
Featured Indian Cauliflower Recipes
There are so many great Indian cauliflower recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Slow Cooker Chicken Curry
This slow cooker chicken curry packs a punch full of fantastic flavours and is a delicious recipe to be enjoyed by the whole family.
Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar
Cauliflower, potatoes, and peas stirred into a spicy tomato mix. With a fiery kick and a fragrant aftertaste, this dish from Asma Khan is bursting with flavour.Discover Now