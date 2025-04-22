Asma Khan's Aloo Gobi Matar
Cauliflower, potatoes, and peas stirred into a spicy tomato mix. With a fiery kick and a fragrant aftertaste, this dish from Asma Khan is bursting with flavour.
Ingredients
Special Equipment:
Method
- Cut the cauliflower florets into evenly sized pieces, about 4cm wide, so they all cook at the same rate. Scrub the potatoes clean, leaving the skins on, and cut them into 2cm cubes.
- Dry roast the cumin seeds in a heavy-based pan over a low heat, stirring until they turn a few shades darker. Tip them onto a plate and leave to cool. Grind to a powder, using a spice grinder or a pestle and mortar.
- Heat the oil in a karai or deep pan over a medium-high heat. Add the dried chillies and stir for a few seconds; as soon as they darken, remove to a plate and set aside. Add the cauliflower in batches and fry until the florets begin to brown at the edges. Using a slotted spoon, remove to a plate. Next, fry the potatoes in batches until they begin to brown, then remove with a slotted spoon leaving as much oil in the pan as possible.
- Add the onion to the pan and stir for a few minutes until it begins to brown. Add the garlic and ginger, followed by the turmeric, stirring continuously to prevent the onion from sticking. Next, add the tomatoes, followed by the fried red chillies. Add the salt and sugar, if using, stirring at regular intervals for 4-5 minutes, until you can see the oil coming to the edge of the tomato mixture.
- Put the cauliflower and potatoes back in the pan. Do not cover. If the mixture is sticking to the base of the pan, add a couple of tablespoons of water. Stir to coat the cauliflower and potatoes with the spicy tomato mix. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 3-4 minutes until the cauliflower and potatoes are almost cooked.
- Add the peas and the green chillies and simmer until the peas are cooked. To serve, sprinkle the ground roasted cumin seeds and fresh coriander on top.
