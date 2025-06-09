Food Network

Coastal Curries: Indian Prawn Recipes

15 recipes
Indian Prawn Recipes

Dive into a sea of scrumminess with this collection of Indian prawn ideas.

Why settle for a takeaway when you can make a king-sized feast at home? Try a buttered prawn curry and naan for a simple meal that’s bursting with the flavours of garlic, ginger, chilli and cumin, and for a snack that’s shrimply irresistible, how about coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime, and roasted garlic coulis. Indian prawn dishes don’t come much better than award-winning superstar chef Asma Khan’s tamarind prawns or a mouthwatering malai king prawn stir-fry, while a malabar prawn biryani balances sweet, sour, and heat in every bite.

So, whether it’s a quick midweek meal or you want to shell-ebrate with friends, our Indian prawn recipes are the catch of the day!

Featured Indian Prawn Recipes

There are so many great Indian prawn recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Crispy Curried Coconut Shrimp

Prawns in Tomato and Coconut Milk

Prawn and Pea Curry with Dill Rice

Seared prawns

Guy Fieri Loses His Mind Over Saffron Prawns Recipe

Guy Fieri is amazed by this incredible saffron prawn recipe.

Asma Khan's Tamarind Prawns

This is a tangy, spicy dish that is ideally served with rice. Avoid using ready-made tamarind concentrate for this dish.

Sensational Indian Prawn Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian prawn recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Every one of these Indian prawn ideas is a shore-fire winner! We’ve got incredible midweek family dinners, including a quick and easy prawn laksa, or a prawn and pea curry with dill rice. If you’re having a party, crispy curried coconut shrimp is hand-held heaven, Asma Khan’s signature prawn biryani is simply sensational, and if you want to impress your guests, prawns in tomato and coconut milk is a delicate delectable delight. No list of Indian prawn dishes is complete without a gorgeous Goan hot and sour prawn stir-fry, while a South O’ the Border prawn masala is a phenomenal fusion of Indian and South American culinary cuisine. Our Indian prawn recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes!

Asma Khan's Prawn Biryani

Asma Khan's Tamarind Prawns

South o' the Border Prawn Masala

Buttered Prawn Curry and Naan

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Quick and Easy Prawn Laksa

Grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanuty noodles

Coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis

Red curry marinated prawns

Seared prawns

Goan Hot & Sour Prawn Stir Fry

Crispy Curried Coconut Shrimp

Malai King Prawn Stir Fry

Prawn and Pea Curry with Dill Rice

Prawns in Tomato and Coconut Milk

