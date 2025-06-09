Indian Prawn Recipes

Dive into a sea of scrumminess with this collection of Indian prawn ideas.

Why settle for a takeaway when you can make a king-sized feast at home? Try a buttered prawn curry and naan for a simple meal that’s bursting with the flavours of garlic, ginger, chilli and cumin, and for a snack that’s shrimply irresistible, how about coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime, and roasted garlic coulis. Indian prawn dishes don’t come much better than award-winning superstar chef Asma Khan’s tamarind prawns or a mouthwatering malai king prawn stir-fry, while a malabar prawn biryani balances sweet, sour, and heat in every bite.

So, whether it’s a quick midweek meal or you want to shell-ebrate with friends, our Indian prawn recipes are the catch of the day!