Coastal Curries: Indian Prawn Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian prawn recipe, we've got a great selection of prawn dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Dive into a sea of scrumminess with this collection of Indian prawn ideas.
Why settle for a takeaway when you can make a king-sized feast at home? Try a buttered prawn curry and naan for a simple meal that’s bursting with the flavours of garlic, ginger, chilli and cumin, and for a snack that’s shrimply irresistible, how about coconut prawns with curried tomato, lime, and roasted garlic coulis. Indian prawn dishes don’t come much better than award-winning superstar chef Asma Khan’s tamarind prawns or a mouthwatering malai king prawn stir-fry, while a malabar prawn biryani balances sweet, sour, and heat in every bite.
So, whether it’s a quick midweek meal or you want to shell-ebrate with friends, our Indian prawn recipes are the catch of the day!
Guy Fieri Loses His Mind Over Saffron Prawns Recipe
Guy Fieri is amazed by this incredible saffron prawn recipe.
Asma Khan's Tamarind Prawns
This is a tangy, spicy dish that is ideally served with rice. Avoid using ready-made tamarind concentrate for this dish.Discover Now