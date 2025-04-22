This dish needs to be made with raw shelled prawns or shrimp. Asma usually makes this dish using tiger prawns, but you can use any kind of prawn or shrimp. Whatever size you choose, be mindful that you do not overcook them. Prawns or shrimp will continue to cook in their residual heat, so do not cook them until they are done all the way through. Take them off the heat when they are three- quarters done and stir to finish the cooking. This way, they will stay succulent. This is a tangy, spicy dish that is ideally served with rice. Avoid using ready-made tamarind concentrate for this dish. Most South and East Asian grocery stores will have dried tamarind pulp. If you must use concentrate from a jar, add it sparingly and taste before adding more.