Seafood Lovers Rejoice: Indian Seafood Recipes

If you’re looking for a tastebud busting selection of Indian seafood ideas, you’re in the right plaice!

Save a few squid at the takeaway by cooking curried calamari with a coriander and mint chutney, and if you’re looking for a seriously scrummy snack, check out our lobster rolls with curry mayonnaise or crispy crunchy crab and coconut samosas. Spice things up with a gorgeous Goan hot and sour prawn stir fry, while for delicious quick and easy Indian seafood dishes, try a prawn and pea curry with dill rice, sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, or a sensational salmon tikka with the exotic flavours of ginger, coriander, cumin, cardamom, and chilli.  

Shell-ebrate the fabulous flavours of the ocean with our Indian seafood recipes!

There are so many great Indian seafood recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Buttered Prawn Curry and Naan

Goan Fish Curry

Prawns in Tomato and Coconut Milk

Crab Curry

Guy Fieri Loses His Mind Over Saffron Prawns Recipe

Guy Fieri is amazed by this incredible saffron prawn recipe.

Michel Roux's cauliflower curry with scallops

Michel Roux's Cauliflower Curry with Scallops

Made with tender, succulent scallops, smooth lentils, and crunchy cauliflower, Michel Roux's elegant curry is bursting with flavour. Taken from the show Roux Down the River.

Sensational Indian Seafood Dishes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian seafood recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Every one of these Indian seafood ideas is a shore-fire hit! Dive into a treasure trove of tantalising tastes with a stunning Goan fish curry, a fusion East meets West salmon with zingy mango masala salsa, or Michelin maestro Michel Roux’s cauliflower curry with perfectly seared scallops. Make waves at your next dinner party with a buttered prawn curry and naan bread, or a cool crab curry with the flavours of turmeric, garlic, and Thai basil. Looking for Indian seafood dishes for the whole family? Try a Malai king prawn stir fry, mouthwatering mussels in a spicy tomato and tamarind sauce, or grilled shrimp with coconut curry dip and peanut-y noodles. Our Indian seafood recipes are the catch of the day!

South o' the Border Prawn Masala

Buttered Prawn Curry and Naan

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Goan Fish Curry

Mussels in a Spicy Tomato and Tamarind Sauce

Lobster rolls with curry mayonnaise

Sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut

Grilled prawns with coconut curry dip and peanuty noodles

East meets West salmon with mango masala salsa

Red curry marinated prawns

Spicy Prawns in a Coconut Sauce

Seared prawns

Goan Hot & Sour Prawn Stir Fry

Malabar Prawn Biryani

Crab Curry

Malai King Prawn Stir Fry

Prawn and Pea Curry with Dill Rice

Salmon Tikka

Curried Calamari with Coriander and Mint Chutney

Crab and Coconut Samosas

Prawns in Tomato and Coconut Milk

