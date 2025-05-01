Indian Seafood Recipes

If you’re looking for a tastebud busting selection of Indian seafood ideas, you’re in the right plaice!

Save a few squid at the takeaway by cooking curried calamari with a coriander and mint chutney, and if you’re looking for a seriously scrummy snack, check out our lobster rolls with curry mayonnaise or crispy crunchy crab and coconut samosas. Spice things up with a gorgeous Goan hot and sour prawn stir fry, while for delicious quick and easy Indian seafood dishes, try a prawn and pea curry with dill rice, sweet potato rice with tandoori halibut, or a sensational salmon tikka with the exotic flavours of ginger, coriander, cumin, cardamom, and chilli.

Shell-ebrate the fabulous flavours of the ocean with our Indian seafood recipes!