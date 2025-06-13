Food Network

Classic and Innovative: Indian Tomato Recipes

52 recipes
Featured Indian Tomato Recipes

There are so many great Indian tomato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Pau Bhaji

Punjabi quesadillas

Cardamom Chicken Gullfrazie

almost tandoori chicken

Almost Tandoori Chicken

Tarka Dhal

Kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges

Spinach and Paneer Curry

Prawn and Pea Curry with Dill Rice

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues

Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.

Tomato and Ginger Chutney

This mouth-watering recipe is quick to make and sensationally delicious.

Delicious Indian Tomato Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian tomato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Tomatoes are a mainstay of Indian cuisine and we’ve got an amazing lineup of Indian tomato ideas which are ripe for the picking! Dive into an ocean of amazing flavours with mussels in a spicy tomato and tamarind sauce, and a tomato and ginger chutney is great with poppadoms or roti. All the classic curries are here, including a cardamom chicken gullfrazie, a lamb rogan josh, and a wonderful Goan fish curry, and if you’re looking for Indian tomato dishes with a twist, try vegan dumplings in a creamy tomato curry, Anjum Anand’s paneer and pepper karahi, a tasty traditional tarka dhal, and the ultimate comfort food, keema toasties and tea! Our collection of Indian tomato recipes are toma-totally amazing!

South o' the Border Prawn Masala

Chicken Tikka or Balti Masala

Chickpea and artichoke masala

Mussels in a Spicy Tomato and Tamarind Sauce

Mango and baby tomato salad

Tomato and Ginger Chutney

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Masala Curry

Chicken Tikka Masala

Vegan Dumplings in Creamy Tomato Curry

Curry Chickpeas

Fish Curry

Buttered Prawn Curry and Naan

Chana Balti

Lamb Rogan Josh

Lamb Curry

Spiced Leg of Lamb

tandoori chicken

BBQ Tandoori Chicken with Onion Bhajis

Anjum Anand's Paneer and Pepper Karahi

Goan Fish Curry

Mum's Everyday Red Lentils

Cauliflower with sweet potatoes

Indian Potato Salad

Kidney bean stew with sweet potatoes and oranges

