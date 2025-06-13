Tomatoes are a mainstay of Indian cuisine and we’ve got an amazing lineup of Indian tomato ideas which are ripe for the picking! Dive into an ocean of amazing flavours with mussels in a spicy tomato and tamarind sauce, and a tomato and ginger chutney is great with poppadoms or roti. All the classic curries are here, including a cardamom chicken gullfrazie, a lamb rogan josh, and a wonderful Goan fish curry, and if you’re looking for Indian tomato dishes with a twist, try vegan dumplings in a creamy tomato curry, Anjum Anand’s paneer and pepper karahi, a tasty traditional tarka dhal, and the ultimate comfort food, keema toasties and tea! Our collection of Indian tomato recipes are toma-totally amazing!

Read More