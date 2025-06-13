Classic and Innovative: Indian Tomato Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian tomato recipe, we've got a great selection of tomato dishes from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Tomato Recipes
There are so many great Indian tomato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Indian Spiced Lamb With Coconut Beans | Tom Kerridge Barbecues
Tom Kerridge teaches us how to make an Indian inspired dish with marinated slow-cooked lamb shoulder and coconut beans with a refreshing side of cool yoghurt sauce.
Tomato and Ginger Chutney
This mouth-watering recipe is quick to make and sensationally delicious.Discover Now
Delicious Indian Tomato Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian tomato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Tomatoes are a mainstay of Indian cuisine and we’ve got an amazing lineup of Indian tomato ideas which are ripe for the picking! Dive into an ocean of amazing flavours with mussels in a spicy tomato and tamarind sauce, and a tomato and ginger chutney is great with poppadoms or roti. All the classic curries are here, including a cardamom chicken gullfrazie, a lamb rogan josh, and a wonderful Goan fish curry, and if you’re looking for Indian tomato dishes with a twist, try vegan dumplings in a creamy tomato curry, Anjum Anand’s paneer and pepper karahi, a tasty traditional tarka dhal, and the ultimate comfort food, keema toasties and tea! Our collection of Indian tomato recipes are toma-totally amazing!