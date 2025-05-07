Spice Up Your Greens: Indian Vegetable Recipes
19 recipes
If you're looking for a classic Indian vegetable recipe, we've got a great selection of vegetable dish ideas from India to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Indian Vegetable Recipes
There are so many great Indian vegetable recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
John Torode Makes His Own Version Of The Indian Samosa With Mango & Mint | John Torode's Asia
John Torode is in Mumbai, India, to eat delicious foods in the street markets and makes his own version of the samosa with mint and mango.
Tom Kerridge's Saag Aloo Cottage Pies
These pies boast enormous flavours and release mouthwatering aromas as they bake. Instead of topping the spicy lentil filling with pastry or mash, Tom spoons over saag aloo (traditionally a potato and spinach side dish in Indian cooking), which crisps up beautifully in the oven.Discover Now
Amazing Indian Vegetable Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Indian vegetable recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a sensational selection of stews, stir-fries and sides, check out these Indian vegetable ideas. A hearty Indian summer stew with butternut squash is a classic, and if you’re looking for comfort food, Tom Kerridge’s saag aloo cottage pies are a fab fusion of East meets West. No list of Indian vegetable dishes is complete without a traditional vegetable curry, and an achaari paneer stir-fry is a North Indian favourite. Having a party? Try spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney or mozzarella gobi koftas with a sweet potato raita, and a chickpea and artichoke masala is a wonderful winter warmer. Our Indian vegetable recipes bring the vibrant flavours of Eastern cuisine into your kitchen.