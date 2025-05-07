Food Network

Spice Up Your Greens: Indian Vegetable Recipes

19 recipes
Featured Indian Vegetable Recipes

There are so many great Indian vegetable recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney

Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

Easy Chickpea Curry with Rice

John Torode Makes His Own Version Of The Indian Samosa With Mango & Mint | John Torode's Asia

John Torode is in Mumbai, India, to eat delicious foods in the street markets and makes his own version of the samosa with mint and mango.

Tom Kerridge's Saag Aloo Cottage Pies

These pies boast enormous flavours and release mouthwatering aromas as they bake. Instead of topping the spicy lentil filling with pastry or mash, Tom spoons over saag aloo (traditionally a potato and spinach side dish in Indian cooking), which crisps up beautifully in the oven.

Amazing Indian Vegetable Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Indian vegetable recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
For a sensational selection of stews, stir-fries and sides, check out these Indian vegetable ideas. A hearty Indian summer stew with butternut squash is a classic, and if you’re looking for comfort food, Tom Kerridge’s saag aloo cottage pies are a fab fusion of East meets West. No list of Indian vegetable dishes is complete without a traditional vegetable curry, and an achaari paneer stir-fry is a North Indian favourite. Having a party? Try spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney or mozzarella gobi koftas with a sweet potato raita, and a chickpea and artichoke masala is a wonderful winter warmer. Our Indian vegetable recipes bring the vibrant flavours of Eastern cuisine into your kitchen.

Tom Kerridge's Saag Aloo Cottage Pies

Chickpea and artichoke masala

vegetable curry recipe

Vegetable curry (with chicken, if you want)

Crispy coriander potatoes

Anjum Anand's Paneer and Pepper Karahi

aloo posto

Aloo Posto

Indian spinach and chickpeas

Oven Roasted Cauliflower with Turmeric and Ginger

Indian omelette

Indian summer stew: butternut squash, coconut and lentil stew

Spinach and Leek Pilau

achaari paneer

Achaari Paneer Stir Fry

Tenderstem, Paneer and Carrot Sambhal with Poodla and Pink Lady Raita

Spicy Tomato and Egg Fried Rice

Brown Rice Bowl with Curried Roasted Cauliflower and Green Chutney

Mozzarella Gobi Koftas with Sweet Potato Raita

Spinach and Onion Pakoras with Pear and Mint Chutney

Easy Chickpea Curry with Rice

Tenderstem and Bengali Split Pea Curry

