For a sensational selection of stews, stir-fries and sides, check out these Indian vegetable ideas. A hearty Indian summer stew with butternut squash is a classic, and if you’re looking for comfort food, Tom Kerridge’s saag aloo cottage pies are a fab fusion of East meets West. No list of Indian vegetable dishes is complete without a traditional vegetable curry, and an achaari paneer stir-fry is a North Indian favourite. Having a party? Try spinach and onion pakoras with pear and mint chutney or mozzarella gobi koftas with a sweet potato raita, and a chickpea and artichoke masala is a wonderful winter warmer. Our Indian vegetable recipes bring the vibrant flavours of Eastern cuisine into your kitchen.

