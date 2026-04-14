Rice to the Occasion: Japanese Rice Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic Japanese rice recipe, we've got a great selection of rice dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Japanese Rice Recipes
There are so many great Japanese rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!
Chicken Katsu
Think Japanese comfort, think chicken katsu - crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside, and seriously satisfying!Discover Now
Classic Japanese Rice Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Japanese rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Japanese rice ideas prove that this humble grain is anything but plain! From cosy classics to fresh new twists, Japan’s most beloved staple takes centre stage in dishes such as the iconic chicken teriyaki, a sweet meets heat lime wasabi and coconut chicken, or a healthy edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna. Craving comfort? Japanese rice dishes don’t come any more popular than crunchy chicken katsu, and roll up roll up, it’s not a party without vegetable sushi, crab, avocado and mango rolls, Parma ham, avocado and cucumber sushi bites, or decadent lobster rolls with a yuzu cashew dipping sauce. Whether it’s dinner, lunch, or a snack attack, our Japanese rice recipes make every meal a feast!