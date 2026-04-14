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Rice to the Occasion: Japanese Rice Recipes

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Featured Japanese Rice Recipes

There are so many great Japanese rice recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Sushi Rice

Prawn sushi rolls

Vegetable sushi

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How To Make Sizzling Black Pepper Beef & Egg Fried Rice | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan shows how to make the perfect dinner pairing: delicious sizzling black pepper beef and egg fried rice!

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Chicken Katsu

Think Japanese comfort, think chicken katsu - crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside, and seriously satisfying!

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Classic Japanese Rice Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese rice recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Japanese rice ideas prove that this humble grain is anything but plain! From cosy classics to fresh new twists, Japan’s most beloved staple takes centre stage in dishes such as the iconic chicken teriyaki, a sweet meets heat lime wasabi and coconut chicken, or a healthy edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna. Craving comfort? Japanese rice dishes don’t come any more popular than crunchy chicken katsu, and roll up roll up, it’s not a party without vegetable sushi, crab, avocado and mango rolls, Parma ham, avocado and cucumber sushi bites, or decadent lobster rolls with a yuzu cashew dipping sauce. Whether it’s dinner, lunch, or a snack attack, our Japanese rice recipes make every meal a feast!

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Japanese
Main Course
Side Dish
Dinner
rice
chicken
vegetable

Chicken Katsu Bowl

Tonkatsu with Homemade Sauce

Spicy Tuna with Crispy Rice

Prawns and Rice, Japanese Style

Salmon Rice Bowls with Crisp Roasted Broccoli

Horensou no Goma-ae and Goma-ae Hosomaki

Sushi Rice

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Fun Salmon Hand Roll

Katsudon

Prawn sushi rolls

chicken teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

Vegetable sushi rolls for all ages

chicken katsu

Chicken Katsu

Spicy tuna roll

Everything Bagel Sushi Rolls

Sushi rice

Lobster Roll with yuzu cashew dipping sauce

Edamame-rice salad with teriyaki tuna

Crab, avocado and mango roll

Lime wasabi and coconut chicken

Bonzai prawns

Vegetable sushi

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Colonnade Restaurant: Redneck sushi

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