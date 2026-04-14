These Japanese rice ideas prove that this humble grain is anything but plain! From cosy classics to fresh new twists, Japan’s most beloved staple takes centre stage in dishes such as the iconic chicken teriyaki, a sweet meets heat lime wasabi and coconut chicken, or a healthy edamame rice salad with teriyaki tuna. Craving comfort? Japanese rice dishes don’t come any more popular than crunchy chicken katsu, and roll up roll up, it’s not a party without vegetable sushi, crab, avocado and mango rolls, Parma ham, avocado and cucumber sushi bites, or decadent lobster rolls with a yuzu cashew dipping sauce. Whether it’s dinner, lunch, or a snack attack, our Japanese rice recipes make every meal a feast!

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