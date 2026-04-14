Chicken Katsu Bowl
4.00
(1)
With a light, crispy exterior and moist interior, Japanese katsu is comfort food at its best. Most often made with pork, it’s great with chicken, too!
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Ingredients
Katsu Mayo:
Chicken Katsu Bowl:
Method
Special equipment: a deep-fryer
- For the katsu mayo: Mix the mayonnaise and tonkatsu together in a bowl.
- For the chicken katsu bowl: Preheat fryer oil to 180 degrees C.
- Sprinkle chicken tenders with granulated garlic, onion powder, salt and pepper. Dredge tenders in flour and shake off excess. Dip into egg wash, then shake off excess egg. Dip into breadcrumbs and flatten out tenders evenly using your palm. Shake off excess crumbs.
- Put tenders into hot oil and cook until golden brown and internal temp is 75 degrees C. Cut into 1/2-inch slices. Serve with katsu mayo.
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Overall Rating:
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