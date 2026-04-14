Sidekick Superstars: Japanese Side Dish Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Japanese side dish, we've got a great selection of side dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Japanese Side Dish Recipes
Looking to level up your dinner spread with some standout sides? These Japanese side dish ideas are the secret to turning any meal into a full-on feast.
From a scrumptious seaweed salad packed full of veggies, spices and crunchy peanuts to crispy tempura vegetables with soy sauce, our Japanese side dishes turn the supplement into the star of the show. Learn how to make proper sushi rice, and if you’re looking to dip into Japanese cooking for the first time, try edamame hummus! A warm shiitake coleslaw is the perfect accompaniment to meat or fish, and sugar snap peas with miso sauce bring the true flavours of Japan.
Whether you’re entertaining or cooking for the family, our Japanese side dish recipes are ready to share the spotlight!
Featured Japanese Side Dish Recipes
There are so many great Japanese side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic
Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.
Edamame Hummus
Give your hummus a Japanese twist - creamy, vibrant edamame hummus that’s as tasty as it is bright!Discover Now