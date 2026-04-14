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Sidekick Superstars: Japanese Side Dish Recipes

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Japanese Side Dish Recipes

Looking to level up your dinner spread with some standout sides? These Japanese side dish ideas are the secret to turning any meal into a full-on feast.

From a scrumptious seaweed salad packed full of veggies, spices and crunchy peanuts to crispy tempura vegetables with soy sauce, our Japanese side dishes turn the supplement into the star of the show. Learn how to make proper sushi rice, and if you’re looking to dip into Japanese cooking for the first time, try edamame hummus! A warm shiitake coleslaw is the perfect accompaniment to meat or fish, and sugar snap peas with miso sauce bring the true flavours of Japan.

Whether you’re entertaining or cooking for the family, our Japanese side dish recipes are ready to share the spotlight!

Featured Japanese Side Dish Recipes

There are so many great Japanese side dish recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Shrimp Tempura with Spicy Sauce

Shishito Peppers with Soy-Ginger Sauce

Seaweed Salad

Sushi Rice

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Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll Recipe Served With a Roku Gin & Tonic

Follow these simple steps to make a fiery spicy tuna and avocado roll and pair it with a chilled glass of Roku Japanese Gin & Tonic garnished with fresh ginger.

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Edamame Hummus

Give your hummus a Japanese twist - creamy, vibrant edamame hummus that’s as tasty as it is bright!

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Delicious Japanese Side Dish Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese side dish recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Bring the taste of Japan home with classic side dishes, including crispy tempura avocado with prawns, sauteed green beans with soy, shallots, garlic and chilli, or finger licking edamame with XO sauce. Steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce are perfect with meat and fish dishes, and it’s not a proper list of Japanese side dishes without the earthy flavours of shiitake mushroom brown rice, or blistered shishito peppers with soy-ginger sauce, an Eastern version of the classic padron. Big on flavour, easy to make, and sure to impress, our Japanese side dish recipes are truly sensational.

All Recipes

All
Japanese
Side Dish
edamame
vegetable
rice

Japanese Potato Salad

Sushi Rice

Grilled Avocados with Ginger Miso

Parma Ham, Avocado and Cucumber Sushi Bites

Seaweed Salad

Prawn sushi rolls

miso soup

Miso and corn soup

Crispy warm sesame mochi with XO caramel

Edamame with XO sauce

Edamame dip

Steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce

Sushi rice

Sugar snap peas with miso sauce

edamame guacamole

Eda'mole

Tempura vegetables with soy sauce

Crab, avocado and mango roll

Sauteed green beans with soy, shallots, ginger, garlic and chilli

Warm shiitake coleslaw

Tempura avocado with prawns

Tempura Soba

Sweet Pickled Cucumbers

Vegetable sushi

Spicy Ginger and Coconut Edamame Dip

Edamame hummus

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