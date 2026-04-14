Japanese Side Dish Recipes

Looking to level up your dinner spread with some standout sides? These Japanese side dish ideas are the secret to turning any meal into a full-on feast.

From a scrumptious seaweed salad packed full of veggies, spices and crunchy peanuts to crispy tempura vegetables with soy sauce, our Japanese side dishes turn the supplement into the star of the show. Learn how to make proper sushi rice, and if you’re looking to dip into Japanese cooking for the first time, try edamame hummus! A warm shiitake coleslaw is the perfect accompaniment to meat or fish, and sugar snap peas with miso sauce bring the true flavours of Japan.

Whether you’re entertaining or cooking for the family, our Japanese side dish recipes are ready to share the spotlight!