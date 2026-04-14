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Green and Serene: Japanese Vegetarian Recipes

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Japanese Vegetarian Recipes

Are you ready to rock your world with veggie power? This incredible collection of Japanese vegetarian ideas are tofu-tally delicious!

Bring the zing to your table with a pressed sliced tofu salad, or if you’re looking to dip into the world of Japanese cookery for the first time, how about edamame hummus, or eda’mole, an awesome East meet West flavour fusion! A soba noodle-vegetable salad is light, fresh and perfect for a packed lunch, while for the most famous of all Japanese vegetarian dishes, vegetable sushi rolls with the crunch of carrot, peppers and cucumber, and the zing of wasabi, is not to be missed.

Colourful, wholesome and full of flavour, our Japanese vegetarian recipes are mi-so good, you'll be hungry for more.

Featured Japanese Vegetarian Recipes

There are so many great Japanese vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Fried edamame dumplings

Soba noodle-vegetable salad

Vegetable sushi

Pressed Sliced Tofu Salad

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Gok Makes Fluffy Bao Buns With Veggie Filling | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok makes his version of fluffy Chinese Bao Buns! Learn how to make this classic recipe with a veggie filling, as well as another Asian street food delight, Thai Corn Cakes.

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Tofu stir-fry with fried rice

Think fast, fresh, and meat-free - this tofu stir-fry with rice is packed with plant protein and feel-good flavour in every bowl.

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Scrumptious Japanese Vegetarian Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Japanese vegetarian recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Bring plant-based perfection to your table with these Japanese vegetarian ideas. Quick and easy, delicious and nutritious, a tofu stir fry with fried rice is a classic. Talking of classics, how about sesame soba noodles, tempura vegetables with soy sauce, or a delicious edamame dip. If you’re looking for light and fresh, a seaweed salad is just the ticket, while for a seriously scrumptious side that turns the heat up a notch or three, how about spicy tofu and edamame beans! Shiitake mushroom brown rice is one of the best go-to Japanese vegetarian dishes, and an edamame veggie burger with chips or wedges is a brilliant family dinner! Make meat-free Monday last all week with our Japanese vegetarian recipes!

All Recipes

All
Japanese
Vegetarian
Lunch
Dinner
vegetable
tofu
bean

Pressed Sliced Tofu Salad

Seaweed Salad

Dry roasted edamame brittle

Vegetable sushi rolls for all ages

Steamed vegetables with ginger miso dressing

Edamame dip

Steamed vegetables with ponzu sauce

Fried edamame dumplings

edamame guacamole

Eda'mole

Tempura vegetables with soy sauce

Sesame Soba Noodles

Vegetable sushi

Edamame hummus

Edamame Veggie Burger

Shiitake mushroom brown rice

Soba noodle-vegetable salad

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