Green and Serene: Japanese Vegetarian Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Japanese vegetarian recipe, we've got a great selection of vegetarian dishes from Japan to ensure you dine in style.
Japanese Vegetarian Recipes
Are you ready to rock your world with veggie power? This incredible collection of Japanese vegetarian ideas are tofu-tally delicious!
Bring the zing to your table with a pressed sliced tofu salad, or if you’re looking to dip into the world of Japanese cookery for the first time, how about edamame hummus, or eda’mole, an awesome East meet West flavour fusion! A soba noodle-vegetable salad is light, fresh and perfect for a packed lunch, while for the most famous of all Japanese vegetarian dishes, vegetable sushi rolls with the crunch of carrot, peppers and cucumber, and the zing of wasabi, is not to be missed.
Colourful, wholesome and full of flavour, our Japanese vegetarian recipes are mi-so good, you'll be hungry for more.
Featured Japanese Vegetarian Recipes
There are so many great Japanese vegetarian recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes Fluffy Bao Buns With Veggie Filling | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok makes his version of fluffy Chinese Bao Buns! Learn how to make this classic recipe with a veggie filling, as well as another Asian street food delight, Thai Corn Cakes.
Tofu stir-fry with fried rice
Think fast, fresh, and meat-free - this tofu stir-fry with rice is packed with plant protein and feel-good flavour in every bowl.Discover Now