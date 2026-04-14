Japanese Vegetarian Recipes

Are you ready to rock your world with veggie power? This incredible collection of Japanese vegetarian ideas are tofu-tally delicious!

Bring the zing to your table with a pressed sliced tofu salad, or if you’re looking to dip into the world of Japanese cookery for the first time, how about edamame hummus, or eda’mole, an awesome East meet West flavour fusion! A soba noodle-vegetable salad is light, fresh and perfect for a packed lunch, while for the most famous of all Japanese vegetarian dishes, vegetable sushi rolls with the crunch of carrot, peppers and cucumber, and the zing of wasabi, is not to be missed.

Colourful, wholesome and full of flavour, our Japanese vegetarian recipes are mi-so good, you'll be hungry for more.