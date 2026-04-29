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The Slow Simmer Club: Lamb Curry Recipes

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Lamb Curry Recipes

From mild and mellow to bold and fiery, these lamb curry recipes bring a range of tasty options to your table.

For a hearty weekend feast, nothing beats a slow-cooked lamb rogan josh in a wonderfully rich sauce, or a creamy lamb and potato korma that melts in your mouth. Craving a takeaway? Try a classic lamb curry packed full of exotic spices, or a roasted lamb curry with garam masala, caraway and apricots. If you’re seeking a lamb meat curry from the old school, try a slow-cooked lamb shank nihari, or a stunning lamb and peanut butter stew.

Our lamb curry dishes bring the warmth, comfort, and aromatic magic of your favourite takeout without leaving your kitchen!

Featured Lamb Curry Recipes

There are so many great lamb curry recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tom Kerridge's Lamb Curry with Pea Pilaf

lamb curry

Lamb Curry

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh

Mauritian Mutton Curry

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James Martin’s Lamb Curry Recipe | James Martin: Yorkshire's Finest

James Martin is in Yorkshire to utilise the community’s thriving culinary scene to make a delicious lamb curry, made with fresh and authentic spices.

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Asma Khan's Railway Curry

A dish once cooked by chefs working on the Indian railways in the 1900s, Asma's First Class Railway Curry can made with stew meat, lamb, or mutton and will be equally as delicious.

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Sensational Lamb Curry Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple lamb curry recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Looking for lamb curry dishes that are guaranteed to spice up your dinners? Go big or go home with lamb vindaloo or a lamb shank rogan josh, and for a fun east-meet-west twist, try lamb curry empanadas, or keema toasties with tea! Superstar chef Asma Khan’s railway curry is a taste sensation, and talking of superstars, Tom Kerridge’s lamb curry with pea pilaf is a Michelin masterpiece. Lamb meat curry dishes don’t come much better - or tastier - than a traditional Rajasthani lamb curry, an iconic lamb massaman from Thailand, or an incredible Mauritian mutton curry. So if you want to raise the ‘baa’ at home, these lamb curry recipes are seriously scrumptious.

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Tom Kerridge's Lamb Curry with Pea Pilaf

Asma Khan's Railway Curry

Asma Khan's Sirka Gosht

Tom Kerridge's Indian Spiced Lamb with Coconut Beans

Lamb Rogan Josh

Indian Curry Lamb Skewers with Mint-Grilled Nectarine Chutney and Pita

lamb curry

Lamb Curry

Lamb curry empanadas

'Night 'Night Curry: Roasted Lamb Curry with Garam Masala, Caraway and Apricots

Lamb Curry

Slow-cooked Lamb Shank Nihari

Lamb and Potato Korma

Lamb and Peanut Butter Stew (Nkatsenkwan)

Rajasthani Lamb Curry

Easy Lamb Curry

Lamb Massaman

Tandoori Lamb Masala with Spiced Coleslaw

Keema Toasties and Tea

Lamb Shank Rogan Josh

Vindaloo for Chicken or Lamb

Mauritian Mutton Curry

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