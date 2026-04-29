The Slow Simmer Club: Lamb Curry Recipes
If you're looking for a classic lamb curry recipe, we've got a great selection of lamb curry dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Lamb Curry Recipes
From mild and mellow to bold and fiery, these lamb curry recipes bring a range of tasty options to your table.
For a hearty weekend feast, nothing beats a slow-cooked lamb rogan josh in a wonderfully rich sauce, or a creamy lamb and potato korma that melts in your mouth. Craving a takeaway? Try a classic lamb curry packed full of exotic spices, or a roasted lamb curry with garam masala, caraway and apricots. If you’re seeking a lamb meat curry from the old school, try a slow-cooked lamb shank nihari, or a stunning lamb and peanut butter stew.
Our lamb curry dishes bring the warmth, comfort, and aromatic magic of your favourite takeout without leaving your kitchen!
Featured Lamb Curry Recipes
There are so many great lamb curry recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
James Martin’s Lamb Curry Recipe | James Martin: Yorkshire's Finest
James Martin is in Yorkshire to utilise the community’s thriving culinary scene to make a delicious lamb curry, made with fresh and authentic spices.
Asma Khan's Railway Curry
A dish once cooked by chefs working on the Indian railways in the 1900s, Asma's First Class Railway Curry can made with stew meat, lamb, or mutton and will be equally as delicious.Discover Now