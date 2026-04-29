Lamb Curry Recipes

From mild and mellow to bold and fiery, these lamb curry recipes bring a range of tasty options to your table.

For a hearty weekend feast, nothing beats a slow-cooked lamb rogan josh in a wonderfully rich sauce, or a creamy lamb and potato korma that melts in your mouth. Craving a takeaway? Try a classic lamb curry packed full of exotic spices, or a roasted lamb curry with garam masala, caraway and apricots. If you’re seeking a lamb meat curry from the old school, try a slow-cooked lamb shank nihari, or a stunning lamb and peanut butter stew.

Our lamb curry dishes bring the warmth, comfort, and aromatic magic of your favourite takeout without leaving your kitchen!