These lamb stew recipes are pure comfort - hearty, delicious and cooked to perfection. Start your journey in classic style with an Irish lamb stew with herbed goat’s cheese dumplings, and if you want to wander further afield, how about a lamb, olive and caramelised onion tagine from Morocco, a sensational slow-cooked lamb shank nihari from Pakistan, a Persian lamb and herb stew called ghormeh sabzi, or an incredible nkatsenkwan, a lamb and peanut stew from Ghana. Our lamb stew dishes cover all bases, from a simple rustic lamb casserole with new potatoes, to Michelin maestro Michel Roux’s lamb with cannellini beans. Slow-simmered, melt-in-the-mouth and full of flavour, these lamb stew recipes are baa-rilliant!

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