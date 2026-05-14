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Stewpendous: Lamb Stew Recipes

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Featured Lamb Stew Recipes

There are so many great lamb stew recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

lamb tagine

Lamb Tagine

braised lamb stew

Braised lamb stew

Simple Lamb Casserole with New Potatoes

Persian Lamb and Herb Stew (Ghormeh Sabzi)

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How To Cook The Perfect Lamb Tagine With Apricot Tabouleh | James Martin's Mediterranean

James Martin is in Marseilles, France, to explore its North African quarter. There, he cooks a delicious and simple lamb tagine with apricot tabouleh.

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Michel Roux's Lamb with Cannellini Beans

Superstar chef Michel Roux's recipe for tender lamb in a casserole of aromatic, herby cannellini beans is one to save for your next dinner party.

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Hearty Lamb Stew Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple lamb stew recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These lamb stew recipes are pure comfort - hearty, delicious and cooked to perfection. Start your journey in classic style with an Irish lamb stew with herbed goat’s cheese dumplings, and if you want to wander further afield, how about a lamb, olive and caramelised onion tagine from Morocco, a sensational slow-cooked lamb shank nihari from Pakistan, a Persian lamb and herb stew called ghormeh sabzi, or an incredible nkatsenkwan, a lamb and peanut stew from Ghana. Our lamb stew dishes cover all bases, from a simple rustic lamb casserole with new potatoes, to Michelin maestro Michel Roux’s lamb with cannellini beans. Slow-simmered, melt-in-the-mouth and full of flavour, these lamb stew recipes are baa-rilliant!

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Michel Roux's Lamb with Cannellini Beans

Organic Lamb with Blood Oranges

lamb tagine

Lamb Tagine

Lamb stew with cipolline onions and potatoes

lamb shanks in a dish with tomato and orzo

Oven Roasted Lamb Shanks with Tomatoes and Orzo

Lamb shank stew with russet potato top

Hearty Lamb and Lentil Stew

braised lamb stew

Braised lamb stew

Roasted Root Vegetable Lamb Stew

Desert Lamb

Lamb stew

irish lamb stew

Irish lamb stew with herbed goats cheese dumplings

Herby Lamb Stew with Buttered Kale

Lamb, olive and caramelised onion tagine

Slow-cooked Lamb Shank Nihari

Simple Lamb Casserole with New Potatoes

Rich Lamb Casserole with Baby Vegetables

Saffron Lamb with Prunes

Persian Lamb and Herb Stew (Ghormeh Sabzi)

Lamb and Peanut Butter Stew (Nkatsenkwan)

Irish Stew

Lamb Tagine

Pork and Bean Stew (Cassoulet)

Lamb stew with orange

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