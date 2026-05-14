Stewpendous: Lamb Stew Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic lamb stew recipe, we've got a great selection of lamb stew dishes to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Lamb Stew Recipes
There are so many great lamb stew recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
How To Cook The Perfect Lamb Tagine With Apricot Tabouleh | James Martin's Mediterranean
James Martin is in Marseilles, France, to explore its North African quarter. There, he cooks a delicious and simple lamb tagine with apricot tabouleh.
Michel Roux's Lamb with Cannellini Beans
Superstar chef Michel Roux's recipe for tender lamb in a casserole of aromatic, herby cannellini beans is one to save for your next dinner party.Discover Now
Hearty Lamb Stew Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple lamb stew recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These lamb stew recipes are pure comfort - hearty, delicious and cooked to perfection. Start your journey in classic style with an Irish lamb stew with herbed goat’s cheese dumplings, and if you want to wander further afield, how about a lamb, olive and caramelised onion tagine from Morocco, a sensational slow-cooked lamb shank nihari from Pakistan, a Persian lamb and herb stew called ghormeh sabzi, or an incredible nkatsenkwan, a lamb and peanut stew from Ghana. Our lamb stew dishes cover all bases, from a simple rustic lamb casserole with new potatoes, to Michelin maestro Michel Roux’s lamb with cannellini beans. Slow-simmered, melt-in-the-mouth and full of flavour, these lamb stew recipes are baa-rilliant!