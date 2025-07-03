Food Network

Huevos, Anyone: Crackingly Good Spanish Egg Recipes

22 recipes
Featured Spanish Egg Recipes

There are so many great Spanish egg recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

egg white frittata

Egg White Frittata with Lox and Rocket

Spanish Baked Eggs

Eggs in Purgatory

Mother hen toast: gallina de madre

egg white frittata

Egg White Frittata

Ditch the yolks and add pancetta and Swiss cheese to create this delicious egg-white frittata.

Exceptional Spanish Egg Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish egg recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Spanish egg recipes are an egg-stravaganza of epic flavours! Kickstart your day the Iberian way with tasty baked eggs loaded with tomatoes, potatoes, chorizo and a hint of chilli. For a brunch that's tough to top, try Gallina de Madre - Mother Hen Toast - a decadent delight featuring eggs, Serrano ham and rich, creamy béchamel with a whisper of nutmeg. No Spanish egg roundup is complete without the iconic frittata - we’ve got potato and basil; smoked salmon, goat’s cheese and dill; and ham, pesto and leftover potatoes. For authentic tradition, savour a classic Spanish tortilla bursting with fiery chorizo. Our Spanish egg recipes deliver cracking Spanish flavours!

Organic Grilled Asparagus with Poached Egg, Parmigiano and Lemon Zest

Huevos Rancheros

Eggnog Ice Pops (coquito)

Torta

Spanish Tortilla

Fridge Frittata

Potato and Basil Frittata

Churros

Easy Potato Courgette Croquettes with Honey Mustard Dip

Spanish Chicken Cutlets and Olive Rice with Artichokes and Piquillo Peppers

Egg nog

Fried Olives

Cinnamon Churros with Mexican Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Fried Calamari with Tartar Sauce

Brioche and Seville Orange Marmalade Toasts with Chocolate Dipping Sauce

Rosemary olive oil cakes

