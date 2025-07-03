These Spanish egg recipes are an egg-stravaganza of epic flavours! Kickstart your day the Iberian way with tasty baked eggs loaded with tomatoes, potatoes, chorizo and a hint of chilli. For a brunch that's tough to top, try Gallina de Madre - Mother Hen Toast - a decadent delight featuring eggs, Serrano ham and rich, creamy béchamel with a whisper of nutmeg. No Spanish egg roundup is complete without the iconic frittata - we’ve got potato and basil; smoked salmon, goat’s cheese and dill; and ham, pesto and leftover potatoes. For authentic tradition, savour a classic Spanish tortilla bursting with fiery chorizo. Our Spanish egg recipes deliver cracking Spanish flavours!

Read More