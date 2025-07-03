Huevos, Anyone: Crackingly Good Spanish Egg Recipes
22 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Spanish egg recipe, we've got a great selection of egg dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Egg Recipes
There are so many great Spanish egg recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Will Adam Beat This Frittata Challenge Or Will He Leave With Fri-Nada | Man v Food
Adam is in Syracuse, NY and is ready to attempt the 6LB Frittata Challenge. Will he be able to take down this mountain or eggs, potatoes, veggies, and Italian sausage?
Egg White Frittata
Ditch the yolks and add pancetta and Swiss cheese to create this delicious egg-white frittata.Discover Now
Exceptional Spanish Egg Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish egg recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
These Spanish egg recipes are an egg-stravaganza of epic flavours! Kickstart your day the Iberian way with tasty baked eggs loaded with tomatoes, potatoes, chorizo and a hint of chilli. For a brunch that's tough to top, try Gallina de Madre - Mother Hen Toast - a decadent delight featuring eggs, Serrano ham and rich, creamy béchamel with a whisper of nutmeg. No Spanish egg roundup is complete without the iconic frittata - we’ve got potato and basil; smoked salmon, goat’s cheese and dill; and ham, pesto and leftover potatoes. For authentic tradition, savour a classic Spanish tortilla bursting with fiery chorizo. Our Spanish egg recipes deliver cracking Spanish flavours!