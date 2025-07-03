Spud-tacular Spain: Spanish Potato Recipes with a Twist
If you're looking for a classic Spanish potato recipe, we've got a great selection of potato dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
There are so many great Spanish potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food
The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.
Griddled Potatoes with Tomato Aioli
A traditional tapas dish of potatoes and spicy mayonnaise is a simple delight.Discover Now
Incredible Spanish Potato Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
The humble potato is a true star in Iberian cuisine, popping up everywhere, from tapas bars to family meals and full-size fiestas, so check out these Spanish potato ideas if you’re serious about spuds! Kick off the day the Spanish way with a classic huevos rancheros, and for a brilliant brunch, try a prawn, potato and cheese tortilla. For a taste of tradition, patatas a lo pobre (poor man’s potatoes) bring together sautéed potatoes, peppers, and onions for a rustic Andalusian side, and for Spanish potato dishes that go big on flavour, try chicken and chorizo romesco with Spanish potatoes and kale, or a fiery potato salad Fra Diavolo with the punch of paprika. Our Spanish potato recipes are pota-totally amazing!