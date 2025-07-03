The humble potato is a true star in Iberian cuisine, popping up everywhere, from tapas bars to family meals and full-size fiestas, so check out these Spanish potato ideas if you’re serious about spuds! Kick off the day the Spanish way with a classic huevos rancheros, and for a brilliant brunch, try a prawn, potato and cheese tortilla. For a taste of tradition, patatas a lo pobre (poor man’s potatoes) bring together sautéed potatoes, peppers, and onions for a rustic Andalusian side, and for Spanish potato dishes that go big on flavour, try chicken and chorizo romesco with Spanish potatoes and kale, or a fiery potato salad Fra Diavolo with the punch of paprika. Our Spanish potato recipes are pota-totally amazing!

