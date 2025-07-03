Food Network

Spud-tacular Spain: Spanish Potato Recipes with a Twist

18 recipes
Share
View All Recipes

Featured Spanish Potato Recipes

There are so many great Spanish potato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Prawn, potato and cheese tortilla

Sauteed Potatoes with Chorizo

Patatas A Lo Pobre

Serrano Ham and Manchego Croquettas

A fallback image for Food Network UK

The Hairy Bikers Dish Out A Perfect Paella I Hairy Bikers’ Comfort Food

The Hairy Bikers show you how to make the perfect chicken and seafood paella.

A fallback image for Food Network UKA fallback image for Food Network UK

Griddled Potatoes with Tomato Aioli

A traditional tapas dish of potatoes and spicy mayonnaise is a simple delight.

Discover Now
A fallback image for Food Network UK

Incredible Spanish Potato Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish potato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
The humble potato is a true star in Iberian cuisine, popping up everywhere, from tapas bars to family meals and full-size fiestas, so check out these Spanish potato ideas if you’re serious about spuds! Kick off the day the Spanish way with a classic huevos rancheros, and for a brilliant brunch, try a prawn, potato and cheese tortilla. For a taste of tradition, patatas a lo pobre (poor man’s potatoes) bring together sautéed potatoes, peppers, and onions for a rustic Andalusian side, and for Spanish potato dishes that go big on flavour, try chicken and chorizo romesco with Spanish potatoes and kale, or a fiery potato salad Fra Diavolo with the punch of paprika. Our Spanish potato recipes are pota-totally amazing!

All Recipes

Patatas A Lo Pobre

Easy Potato Courgette Croquettes with Honey Mustard Dip

Potato salad Fra Diavolo

Potatoes with onions, olives and tomatoes

Lemon-basil potatoes

Sauteed Potatoes with Chorizo

Roasted baby potatoes with herbs

Griddled Potatoes with Tomato Aioli

Patatas Bravas

Prawn, potato and cheese tortilla

Mushroom Asparagus Frittata

Serrano Ham and Manchego Croquettas

Chicken and Chorizo Romesco with Spanish Potatoes and Kale

Wild Alaskan salmon with lamb sausage, Manila clams, sugar snap peas, fingerling potatoes and salsa verde

Swiss chard and potato enchiladas

Spanish Baked Eggs

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Spanish Chicken with Chorizo and Potatoes

A fallback image for Food Network UK

Herbed new potatoes

A fallback image for Food Network UK