This star of Iberian cuisine adds a burst of sunshine to every dish, and these Spanish tomato ideas are ripe for the picking! Start your day the Michelin way with superstar chef Marcus Wareing’s baked eggs and creamed spinach, chorizo and Parmesan, and for a great brunch, a Spanish tortilla with a roasted tomato salsa or olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables is just the ticket. Spanish tomato dishes don’t come any more traditional than a cool-down gazpacho, and when it’s time for heartier fare, braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, or hake ‘a la plancha’ with aubergine fritters and a rich romesco sauce are dinner party delights. Our Spanish tomato recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes!

