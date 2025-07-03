Food Network

Totally Tomatoes: Surprising Spanish Tomato Recipes

49 recipes
Featured Spanish Tomato Recipes

There are so many great Spanish tomato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Gazpacho

Roasted Tomato Salsa (Salsa Asada)

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

Pan Con Tomate with Jamon and Cheese

Grilled Tomato and Soppressata Bread

Olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables

Tomato stuffed peppers

James Martin Learns How To Make The Best Pizza He Has Ever Had! | James Martin's Mediterranean

James Martin learns how to make the best pizza he has ever had!

Vine-Ripened Tomato Stuffed with Couscous Salad

Jun Tanaka's robust stuffed tomatoes are a perfect veggie option.

Sensational Spanish Tomato Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Spanish tomato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
This star of Iberian cuisine adds a burst of sunshine to every dish, and these Spanish tomato ideas are ripe for the picking! Start your day the Michelin way with superstar chef Marcus Wareing’s baked eggs and creamed spinach, chorizo and Parmesan, and for a great brunch, a Spanish tortilla with a roasted tomato salsa or olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables is just the ticket. Spanish tomato dishes don’t come any more traditional than a cool-down gazpacho, and when it’s time for heartier fare, braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, or hake ‘a la plancha’ with aubergine fritters and a rich romesco sauce are dinner party delights. Our Spanish tomato recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes!

onion
rice

Grilled Tomato and Soppressata Bread

Bolo salad with chorizo, cabrales blue cheese, and tomatoes

romesco sauce

Romesco Sauce

roasted tomato soup

Quick roasted tomato soup

Tomato stuffed peppers

Olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables

Bloody maria - Spanish bloody mary

Griddled Potatoes with Tomato Aioli

Hand-Pounded Gazpacho

Roasted Tomato Salsa (Salsa Asada)

Vine-Ripened Tomato Stuffed with Couscous Salad

marcus wareing's baked eggs

Marcus Wareing's Baked Eggs and Creamed Spinach, Chorizo and Parmesan

Pan Con Tomate with Jamon and Cheese

Spanish Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Hake with Capers and White Bean Mash

Braised Rabbit with Tomatoes, Chorizo and Almonds

Bobby flay's fra diavolo jambalaya

Chicken and Chorizo Romesco with Spanish Potatoes and Kale

Veggie Benedict with Hollandaise Sauce

