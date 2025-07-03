Totally Tomatoes: Surprising Spanish Tomato Recipes
49 recipes
Share
If you're looking for a classic Spanish tomato recipe, we've got a great selection of tomato dishes from Spain to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Spanish Tomato Recipes
There are so many great Spanish tomato recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
James Martin Learns How To Make The Best Pizza He Has Ever Had! | James Martin's Mediterranean
James Martin learns how to make the best pizza he has ever had!
Vine-Ripened Tomato Stuffed with Couscous Salad
Jun Tanaka's robust stuffed tomatoes are a perfect veggie option.Discover Now
Sensational Spanish Tomato Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Spanish tomato recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
This star of Iberian cuisine adds a burst of sunshine to every dish, and these Spanish tomato ideas are ripe for the picking! Start your day the Michelin way with superstar chef Marcus Wareing’s baked eggs and creamed spinach, chorizo and Parmesan, and for a great brunch, a Spanish tortilla with a roasted tomato salsa or olive and sun-dried tomato vegetables is just the ticket. Spanish tomato dishes don’t come any more traditional than a cool-down gazpacho, and when it’s time for heartier fare, braised rabbit with tomatoes, chorizo and almonds, or hake ‘a la plancha’ with aubergine fritters and a rich romesco sauce are dinner party delights. Our Spanish tomato recipes are a treasure trove of tantalising tastes!