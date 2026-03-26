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Tropical Temptations: Thai Coconut Recipes

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Featured Thai Coconut Recipes

There are so many great Thai coconut recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Tiger Prawn Yum with Lemongrass

mango sticky rice

Mango Sticky Rice

Coconut Prawns

Beef with Coconut

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Guy Fieri's Spicy Thai Red Beef Curry Recipe | Guy's Big Bite

Guy Fieri shares his recipe for a delicious spicy Thai red beef curry that the whole family will surely love!

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Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

Packed with the vibrant and exotic flavours of Thailand, this iconic pad Thai recipe is super simple and seriously scrumptious!

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Classic Thai Coconut Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai coconut recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
In the mood to go coco-nuts for the tastes of Thailand? These Thai coconut ideas bring a creamy, dreamy touch to everything from curries to cocktails! Sweet meets heat with sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice, and for something lighter, try a banana blossom pork and prawn salad, or an iconic pad Thai with prawns and tofu. Thai coconut dishes like beef with coconut and coconut shrimp with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis are ideal for entertaining, and don’t forget dessert! Sweet coconut rice with candied ginger is pure paradise in a bowl. And you can toast the chef with a Thai coco cocktail! Our Thai coconut recipes will transport your taste buds straight to the tropics!

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Thai
Main Course
coconut
coconut milk
noodle
prawn
curry

Lemongrass-Coconut Prawn and Noodles Parchment Pack

Coconut Prawns

Coconut Shrimp with Curried Tomato, Lime and Roasted Garlic Coulis

Sweet coconut rice with candied ginger

Beef with Coconut

Sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice

mango sticky rice

Mango Sticky Rice

Thai Coco Cocktail

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

Tiger Prawn Yum with Lemongrass

Thai Red Curry with Chicken and Pineapple

Thai curry chicken noodle soup

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