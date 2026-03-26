Tropical Temptations: Thai Coconut Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic Thai coconut recipe, we've got a great selection of coconut dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Coconut Recipes
There are so many great Thai coconut recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri's Spicy Thai Red Beef Curry Recipe | Guy's Big Bite
Guy Fieri shares his recipe for a delicious spicy Thai red beef curry that the whole family will surely love!
Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)
Packed with the vibrant and exotic flavours of Thailand, this iconic pad Thai recipe is super simple and seriously scrumptious!Discover Now
Classic Thai Coconut Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai coconut recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
In the mood to go coco-nuts for the tastes of Thailand? These Thai coconut ideas bring a creamy, dreamy touch to everything from curries to cocktails! Sweet meets heat with sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice, and for something lighter, try a banana blossom pork and prawn salad, or an iconic pad Thai with prawns and tofu. Thai coconut dishes like beef with coconut and coconut shrimp with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis are ideal for entertaining, and don’t forget dessert! Sweet coconut rice with candied ginger is pure paradise in a bowl. And you can toast the chef with a Thai coco cocktail! Our Thai coconut recipes will transport your taste buds straight to the tropics!