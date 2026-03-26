In the mood to go coco-nuts for the tastes of Thailand? These Thai coconut ideas bring a creamy, dreamy touch to everything from curries to cocktails! Sweet meets heat with sesame red curry chicken with bok choy and sweet coconut rice, and for something lighter, try a banana blossom pork and prawn salad, or an iconic pad Thai with prawns and tofu. Thai coconut dishes like beef with coconut and coconut shrimp with curried tomato, lime and roasted garlic coulis are ideal for entertaining, and don’t forget dessert! Sweet coconut rice with candied ginger is pure paradise in a bowl. And you can toast the chef with a Thai coco cocktail! Our Thai coconut recipes will transport your taste buds straight to the tropics!

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