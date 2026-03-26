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A Little Nutty: Thai Peanut Recipes

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Featured Thai Peanut Recipes

There are so many great Thai peanut recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Thai Peanut Noodles with Confetti

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

Stir-Fried Tofu with Roasted Peanuts

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Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.

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Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Think Thai food, think chicken satay! It's one of the world's most iconic - and delicious - dishes, and it's so easy to make at home!

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Delicious Thai Peanut Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai peanut recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
On the hunt for culinary satay-sfaction? This incredible collection of Thai peanut ideas pack that perfect mix of sweet, salty, and spicy that makes every bite addictive! We’ve got seriously scrumptious salads, including rainbow noodles with a fiery chilli peanut sauce, and a tasty Thai chicken salad with peanuts and lime, while for stunning seafood, try a scallop and pomelo salad, or a classic pad Thai with prawns and tofu. Thai peanut dishes don’t come any more iconic than chicken satay with a spicy peanut sauce, or a chicken massaman curry, and for a meat-free marvel, look no further than a sensational stir-fried tofu with roasted peanuts. Get ready to go pea-nuts for our Thai peanut recipes!

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Rainbow Noodles with Chilli Peanut Sauce

Faux Peanut Sauce

Chicken skewers with peanut sauce

Steak salad with peanut-lime vinaigrette

Peanut Sauce

Stir-Fried Tofu with Roasted Peanuts

Thai Peanut Noodles with Confetti

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Dipping Sauce

Shortcut Chicken Massaman Curry

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

Steamed vegetables with ginger miso dressing

Scallop and Pomelo Salad

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

Som Tum (Thai Papaya Salad)

Spicy Green Papaya Salad

Grilled Steak and Papaya Salad

Thai Red Curry Scotch Eggs

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai

Thai-style mexican chicken wraps

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