On the hunt for culinary satay-sfaction? This incredible collection of Thai peanut ideas pack that perfect mix of sweet, salty, and spicy that makes every bite addictive! We’ve got seriously scrumptious salads, including rainbow noodles with a fiery chilli peanut sauce, and a tasty Thai chicken salad with peanuts and lime, while for stunning seafood, try a scallop and pomelo salad, or a classic pad Thai with prawns and tofu. Thai peanut dishes don’t come any more iconic than chicken satay with a spicy peanut sauce, or a chicken massaman curry, and for a meat-free marvel, look no further than a sensational stir-fried tofu with roasted peanuts. Get ready to go pea-nuts for our Thai peanut recipes!

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