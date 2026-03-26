A Little Nutty: Thai Peanut Recipes
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If you're looking for a classic Thai peanut recipe, we've got a great selection of peanut dishes from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Featured Thai Peanut Recipes
There are so many great Thai peanut recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.
Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Think Thai food, think chicken satay! It's one of the world's most iconic - and delicious - dishes, and it's so easy to make at home!Discover Now
Delicious Thai Peanut Recipes
Whether you're looking for simple Thai peanut recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
On the hunt for culinary satay-sfaction? This incredible collection of Thai peanut ideas pack that perfect mix of sweet, salty, and spicy that makes every bite addictive! We’ve got seriously scrumptious salads, including rainbow noodles with a fiery chilli peanut sauce, and a tasty Thai chicken salad with peanuts and lime, while for stunning seafood, try a scallop and pomelo salad, or a classic pad Thai with prawns and tofu. Thai peanut dishes don’t come any more iconic than chicken satay with a spicy peanut sauce, or a chicken massaman curry, and for a meat-free marvel, look no further than a sensational stir-fried tofu with roasted peanuts. Get ready to go pea-nuts for our Thai peanut recipes!