Feeling peckish? These Thai snack options pack a punch. From Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes with sweet chilli dip to crispy crunchy broccoli and sweet potato spring rolls, these Thai snack dishes are perfect for parties, picnics, or a quick kitchen pick-me-up. Fancy something fresh? A zingy green papaya salad with prawn and pork, or spicy chicken laab brings that signature Thai balance of sweet, punch and crunch. And if you’re having a party, try money bags filled with tofu and red curry, chicken satay with spicy peanut dipping sauce, or Thai devilled eggs. Whether you’re hosting friends or treating yourself, our Thai snack recipes are sure to turn any spread into a true delight.

