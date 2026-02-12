Bite-Sized Bliss: Irresistible Thai Snack Recipes
If you're looking for a classic Thai snack recipe, we've got a great selection of snack ideas from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian
Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.
Thai Red Curry Scotch Eggs
Crispy, spicy, and wonderfully unexpected, these Thai red curry Scotch eggs are an East-meets-West sensation - golden on the outside, aromatic inside, and packed with bold, fiery flavour.Discover Now
Feeling peckish? These Thai snack options pack a punch. From Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes with sweet chilli dip to crispy crunchy broccoli and sweet potato spring rolls, these Thai snack dishes are perfect for parties, picnics, or a quick kitchen pick-me-up. Fancy something fresh? A zingy green papaya salad with prawn and pork, or spicy chicken laab brings that signature Thai balance of sweet, punch and crunch. And if you’re having a party, try money bags filled with tofu and red curry, chicken satay with spicy peanut dipping sauce, or Thai devilled eggs. Whether you’re hosting friends or treating yourself, our Thai snack recipes are sure to turn any spread into a true delight.