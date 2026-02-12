Food Network

Bite-Sized Bliss: Irresistible Thai Snack Recipes

31 recipes
Featured Thai Snack Recipes

There are so many great Thai snack recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Thai Pork and Noodle Salad

Pork Satay

Thai Fish Cakes

Money Bags Filled with Fried Tofu in Red Curry Sauce

Broccoli and Sweet Potato Spring Rolls

Bamboo Salad with Crispy Noodles

Thai Deviled Eggs

Thai Chicken Collard Wraps

Gok Makes Perfect Summer Combo: Miso Aubergines & Thai Inspired Salad | Gok Wan's Easy Asian

Gok Wan cooks up two tasty dishes for the perfect summer menu! Mouth watering smokey miso aubergines and one of his favourite crest Thai inspired salad.

Thai Red Curry Scotch Eggs

Crispy, spicy, and wonderfully unexpected, these Thai red curry Scotch eggs are an East-meets-West sensation - golden on the outside, aromatic inside, and packed with bold, fiery flavour.

Spectacular Thai Snack Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai snack recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Feeling peckish? These Thai snack options pack a punch. From Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes with sweet chilli dip to crispy crunchy broccoli and sweet potato spring rolls, these Thai snack dishes are perfect for parties, picnics, or a quick kitchen pick-me-up. Fancy something fresh? A zingy green papaya salad with prawn and pork, or spicy chicken laab brings that signature Thai balance of sweet, punch and crunch. And if you’re having a party, try money bags filled with tofu and red curry, chicken satay with spicy peanut dipping sauce, or Thai devilled eggs. Whether you’re hosting friends or treating yourself, our Thai snack recipes are sure to turn any spread into a true delight.

Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes

Thai Chicken Collard Wraps

Prawn Spring Rolls with Cucumber-Yoghurt Dip

Satay chicken salad wraps

Spicy Thai grilled prawns with sour mango salad

Mieng tuna

Scallop and Pomelo Salad

Green papaya salad with prawn & pork

iceberg lettuce

Iceberg Lettuce with Carrot Ginger Soy Dressing with Corriander and Red Thai Chiles

Steak salad with peanut-lime vinaigrette

Thai Deviled Eggs

Spicy Shrimp Kebabs and Papaya Salad

Spicy Mushroom Salad

Stir-fried ‘Pak Boong’

Broccoli and Sweet Potato Spring Rolls

Bamboo Salad with Crispy Noodles

Money Bags Filled with Fried Tofu in Red Curry Sauce

Green Papaya Salad with Seared Scallops

Ginger-soy-lime marinated prawns

Thai Fish Cakes

Spicy Green Papaya Salad

Thai Chicken Laab Salad

Mango and Sticky Rice

