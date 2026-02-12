Air Fryer Thai Curry Party Wings
These crispy chicken wings are spiced with homemade red curry paste and a zippy Thai-inspired sauce. Instead of deep-frying the wings in oil, Claire Thomas achieves a super-crisp texture using an air fryer.
Ingredients
Curry Paste:
Sauce:
Method
Special equipment: a 6.5L air fryer
- In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with about 150g curry paste until well coated. Sprinkle with the rice flour and baking powder and toss again to coat evenly.
- Put the wings in the air fryer basket and set the temperature to 205 degrees C. Cook for 25 minutes flipping the wings halfway through. Increase the temperature to 220 degrees C (or the highest setting) and bake until the skin is crispy and brown and the wings are cooked through, about 5 minutes more.
- Remove the wings from the air fryer and transfer to the bowl with the sauce; toss well.
- Transfer the wings to a platter and drizzle with a touch of honey. Serve immediately.
Curry Paste
- Combine the ginger, garlic, shallots, chiles, lime leaves, lemongrass, salt, sugar, fish sauce, white pepper and vegetable oil in a food processor and blend until smooth. Set aside until ready to use or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Sauce
- Combine the lime juice, fish sauce, vinegar, honey, garlic, scallions, coriander and chiles in a large bowl and mix until the honey is dissolved. Let sit for at least 30 minutes before serving.
