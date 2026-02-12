Food Network
Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil

You won't have to sacrifice taste or satisfaction to save calories with our Thai Prawn Stir-fry. With 400 fewer calories than a similar sized serving of Prawn Scampi, this is a dish worth trying.

  1. In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, water, fish sauce, and sugar; set aside. Heat the oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. 
  2. Add the garlic, ginger, and chile flakes, and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. 
  3. Add the shrimp and stir-fry until pink but still translucent in the middle, about 2 minutes. 
  4. Transfer the shrimp to a medium bowl with a slotted spoon. Add the onion, pepper, and chile to the skillet, and stir-fry until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. 
  5. Return the shrimp to the pan along with the soy sauce mixture. Bring to a boil, and stir-fry until the sauce glazes the shrimp, about 1 minute more. 
  6. Add the tomatoes and stir until coated with sauce, about 15 seconds. 
  7. Remove pan from the heat, stir in the basil, mint, and lime juice.
  8. Transfer to a serving dish, serve immediately.



