Thai Prawn Stir-Fry with Tomatoes and Basil
4.00
(1)
You won't have to sacrifice taste or satisfaction to save calories with our Thai Prawn Stir-fry. With 400 fewer calories than a similar sized serving of Prawn Scampi, this is a dish worth trying.
Ingredients
Method
- In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, water, fish sauce, and sugar; set aside. Heat the oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the garlic, ginger, and chile flakes, and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add the shrimp and stir-fry until pink but still translucent in the middle, about 2 minutes.
- Transfer the shrimp to a medium bowl with a slotted spoon. Add the onion, pepper, and chile to the skillet, and stir-fry until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.
- Return the shrimp to the pan along with the soy sauce mixture. Bring to a boil, and stir-fry until the sauce glazes the shrimp, about 1 minute more.
- Add the tomatoes and stir until coated with sauce, about 15 seconds.
- Remove pan from the heat, stir in the basil, mint, and lime juice.
- Transfer to a serving dish, serve immediately.
