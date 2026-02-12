Spicy Thai Red Curry Chicken Casserole
4.00
(1)
Katie Lee Biegel recipe combines the flavour of a Thai curry with the convenience of a casserole. In other words, a midweek meal of dreams.
Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190 degrees C. Coat a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray.
- Evenly scatter the chicken, broccoli, rice, red pepper and onion in the pan. In a bowl, whisk together the coconut milk, broth, curry paste, fish sauce, brown sugar and lime juice. Pour the mixture over the ingredients in the pan. Bake until the rice is cooked and most of the liquid is absorbed, 45 to 50 minutes. Sprinkle with the chopped peanuts and coriander before serving.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()