Thai Dinner Party Recipes to Impress Every Guest

42 recipes
Thai Dinner Party Recipes

Make your next get-together a Thai to remember with these showstopping Thai dinner party ideas!

Start with bite-sized delights such as Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes or crisp money bags filled with fried tofu and red curry sauce. Next move to mains that truly wow, including an iconic lamb massaman, Thai-style chicken, shiitake and tenderstem broccoli with noodles and coconut broth, or perfectly cooked Thai-style lamb chops. No list of Thai dinner party dishes is complete without crispy seabass with sweet and sour sauce, Thai-style fish and chips, or BBQ prawn and squid with Nam Jim sauce, and finish in style with mango stick rice

Our Thai dinner party recipes guarantee you’ll curry favour with every guest!

Featured Thai Dinner Party Recipes

There are so many great Thai dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:

Guy Fieri's Spicy Thai Red Beef Curry Recipe | Guy's Big Bite

Guy Fieri shares his recipe for a delicious spicy Thai red beef curry that the whole family will surely love!

Thai Salmon Cakes with Dipping Sauce

These Thai salmon cakes are crispy and golden and packed with the zesty, herby flavours of Thailand, perfect with a zingy, sweet-and-sour style sauce!

Classic Thai Dinner Party Recipes

Whether you're looking for simple Thai dinner party recipes or something more elaborate, we've got you covered.
Turn your dining table into a Eastern feast fit for family and friends with these Thai dinner party ideas. Kick things off with sensational starters including Thai red curry Scotch eggs or a green papaya salad with seared scallops, and for your supper centrepiece, how about Thai-style halibut with coconut-curry broth, grilled ribbons of Thai-style steak, or a grilled tofu and chicken pad Thai. Our Thai dinner party dishes also include spectacular sides, such as roasted vegetables with Thai vinaigrette, or sesame roasted aubergine, and quench your thirst with Chanchai Rodbamrung’s Charlie Smith cocktail. Big flavours, bright dishes, happy diners - our Thai dinner party recipes are a fun, flavour-packed night in!

Thai Roast Chicken (Nong Gai Op)

Vegetarian Pad Thai

Air Fryer Thai Curry Party Wings

Spicy Thai Red Curry Chicken Casserole

Spicy Basil Beef (Pad Krapow)

New Thai BBQ Chicken (Gai Yang)

Tom Kerridge's Thai-Style Fish Cakes

Grilled Thai Curry Beef Roll

Fast and Easy Coconut Curry Prawns

Grilled Ribbons of Thai-Style Steak

Roasted Vegetables with Thai Vinaigrette (Thailand)

mango sticky rice

Mango Sticky Rice

Chanchai Rodbamrung's Charlie Smith

Mieng tuna

Steak salad with peanut-lime vinaigrette

Sesame Roasted Aubergine (Thai)

Pad Thai (Thai Fried Glass Noodles)

Quails and Noodle Salad

Beggar’s Chicken

BBQ Prawn and Squid with Nam Jim Sauce

Deep-fried Whole Fish with 3-Flavoured Sauce

Thai Green Prawn Curry

Thai-Style Halibut with Coconut-Curry Broth

Lamb Massaman

