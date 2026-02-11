Thai Dinner Party Recipes

Make your next get-together a Thai to remember with these showstopping Thai dinner party ideas!

Start with bite-sized delights such as Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes or crisp money bags filled with fried tofu and red curry sauce. Next move to mains that truly wow, including an iconic lamb massaman, Thai-style chicken, shiitake and tenderstem broccoli with noodles and coconut broth, or perfectly cooked Thai-style lamb chops. No list of Thai dinner party dishes is complete without crispy seabass with sweet and sour sauce, Thai-style fish and chips, or BBQ prawn and squid with Nam Jim sauce, and finish in style with mango stick rice.

Our Thai dinner party recipes guarantee you’ll curry favour with every guest!