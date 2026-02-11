Thai Dinner Party Recipes to Impress Every Guest
If you're looking for a classic Thai dinner party recipe, we've got a great selection of dinner party menu ideas from Thailand to ensure you dine in style.
Thai Dinner Party Recipes
Make your next get-together a Thai to remember with these showstopping Thai dinner party ideas!
Start with bite-sized delights such as Michelin maestro Tom Kerridge’s Thai-style fish cakes or crisp money bags filled with fried tofu and red curry sauce. Next move to mains that truly wow, including an iconic lamb massaman, Thai-style chicken, shiitake and tenderstem broccoli with noodles and coconut broth, or perfectly cooked Thai-style lamb chops. No list of Thai dinner party dishes is complete without crispy seabass with sweet and sour sauce, Thai-style fish and chips, or BBQ prawn and squid with Nam Jim sauce, and finish in style with mango stick rice.
Our Thai dinner party recipes guarantee you’ll curry favour with every guest!
Featured Thai Dinner Party Recipes
There are so many great Thai dinner party recipes out there. But which ones are the best? Here's a selection of our favourites:
Guy Fieri's Spicy Thai Red Beef Curry Recipe | Guy's Big Bite
Guy Fieri shares his recipe for a delicious spicy Thai red beef curry that the whole family will surely love!
Thai Salmon Cakes with Dipping Sauce
These Thai salmon cakes are crispy and golden and packed with the zesty, herby flavours of Thailand, perfect with a zingy, sweet-and-sour style sauce!Discover Now