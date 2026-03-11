Combine the mashed potatoes, cheese, scallions, egg and 3 tablespoons of the flour in a large bowl (see Cook's Note). With your hands, divide the mixture into 12 portions. Roll each portion into a compact ball, and then flatten it into a pancake about 1/2-inch thick. Put the remaining 65g flour in a shallow dish and carefully coat each pancake in the flour. Heat 3 to 4 tablespoons of oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. (Add enough oil to thoroughly coat the bottom of the pan.) Fry the pancakes, in batches, until they're golden brown and crispy on both sides, 3 to 4 minutes. Add more oil to the pan as needed between batches. (Do not overcrowd the pan and do not flip the pancakes too soon or they won't develop a crisp crust.) Transfer the pancakes to a paper towel-lined plate and immediately sprinkle them with salt. Serve the potato pancakes topped with sour cream and garnished with additional chopped scallions.

Cook’s Note

All leftover mashed potatoes will vary in consistency depending on how much cream, milk or melted butter you added to the original batch. If the mashed potato pancake mixture looks too dry and isn't holding together, add 1 more egg. If it looks too wet, add more flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the mixture is cohesive.