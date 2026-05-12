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Ree Drummond's Grilled Chicken Skewers

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Served with a tangy peanut sauce, Ree Drummond's chicken skewers play an integral part of a summer barbecue menu.

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Ingredients

Method

Special equipment: 20 to 25 wooden skewers, soaked in water

  1. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat.
  2. To make the peanut sauce, put the peanut butter in a blender with the soy sauce, honey, ginger, red pepper flakes, chilli oil and lime juice. Add 60ml very hot water as you blend the mixture. Check the consistency and add a little more hot water if needed to make it very smooth. Transfer the sauce to a small dish, cover it with plastic wrap and set aside.
  3. Brush the grill with oil. Thread the chicken onto the skewers and grill on both sides until the chicken is done in the middle, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove to a serving platter and sprinkle on the cilantro.
  4. Serve the skewers with dishes of the peanut sauce and a good-quality barbecue sauce for dipping.


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