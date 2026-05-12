Ree Drummond's Grilled Chicken Skewers
4.00
(1)
Served with a tangy peanut sauce, Ree Drummond's chicken skewers play an integral part of a summer barbecue menu.
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Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: 20 to 25 wooden skewers, soaked in water
- Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium heat.
- To make the peanut sauce, put the peanut butter in a blender with the soy sauce, honey, ginger, red pepper flakes, chilli oil and lime juice. Add 60ml very hot water as you blend the mixture. Check the consistency and add a little more hot water if needed to make it very smooth. Transfer the sauce to a small dish, cover it with plastic wrap and set aside.
- Brush the grill with oil. Thread the chicken onto the skewers and grill on both sides until the chicken is done in the middle, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove to a serving platter and sprinkle on the cilantro.
- Serve the skewers with dishes of the peanut sauce and a good-quality barbecue sauce for dipping.
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Overall Rating:
4.00
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