A cosy, crowd-pleasing bake for chilly nights.

Tuna noodle casserole dishes are ideal for transforming store cupboard staples into an easy family meal, and this recipe won’t disappoint. With egg noodles, tinned tuna, mushrooms, and a rich, creamy sauce, everything bakes beneath a crisp breadcrumb topping for a fabulous finish.

This amazing tuna noodle casserole recipe starts with butter, onion and mushrooms which are softened until golden. White button mushrooms work well, though you could also use chestnut or portobello. Stir in flour, milk and a splash of dry sherry, then comes the drained tuna, chopped red pepper and fresh parsley. Top with panko breadcrumbs mixed with a little melted butter, pop in the oven and before you know it you’ve got a golden, bubbling, impossible to resist one-pot wonder the whole family will love.

Serve with a crisp green salad, broccoli and French beans or buttery peas, and perhaps crusty bread on the side for mopping up any leftover sauce. And for more tuna noodle casserole ideas to make it your own, wide egg noodles are traditional, but feel free to swap in fusilli, penne, farfalle or gluten-free pasta - this tuna noodle casserole recipe is wonderfully adaptable!

Looking for more classic family bakes? How about a turkey chilli and sweet potato shepherd’s pie, chicken stew with herby scones, classic spaghetti and meatballs, or mouthwatering meatloaf with creamy mash and lashings of gravy!