Tuna Noodle Casserole
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Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 205 degrees C.
- Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the egg noodles to al dente according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until starting to soften, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring, for a couple of minutes. Sprinkle the flour evenly over the mixture and stir so that the flour coats the onions and mushrooms thoroughly. Cook, stirring, for another minute. Add the milk and sherry and whisk to combine. Cook the sauce until it's nice and thick, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle in salt and pepper to taste and stir. Adjust the seasoning to make sure the sauce is adequately salted.
- Add the tuna and stir it into the sauce. Then stir in the bell pepper and 1 tablespoon of the parsley. Stir in the noodles until they're coated. Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and transfer the noodle mixture to the dish.
- Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a bowl in the microwave; stir it around with the breadcrumbs and remaining tablespoon of parsley.
- Top the casserole with the breadcrumbs and bake until golden, 25 to 30 minutes. Serve piping hot with a green salad and warm crusty bread.
Cook’s Note
To make ahead: Assemble the casserole and refrigerate, unbaked, up to 24 hours before baking. Allow an extra 10 to 15 minutes of baking time if you put it in the oven cold.
A cosy, crowd-pleasing bake for chilly nights.
Tuna noodle casserole dishes are ideal for transforming store cupboard staples into an easy family meal, and this recipe won’t disappoint. With egg noodles, tinned tuna, mushrooms, and a rich, creamy sauce, everything bakes beneath a crisp breadcrumb topping for a fabulous finish.
This amazing tuna noodle casserole recipe starts with butter, onion and mushrooms which are softened until golden. White button mushrooms work well, though you could also use chestnut or portobello. Stir in flour, milk and a splash of dry sherry, then comes the drained tuna, chopped red pepper and fresh parsley. Top with panko breadcrumbs mixed with a little melted butter, pop in the oven and before you know it you’ve got a golden, bubbling, impossible to resist one-pot wonder the whole family will love.
Serve with a crisp green salad, broccoli and French beans or buttery peas, and perhaps crusty bread on the side for mopping up any leftover sauce. And for more tuna noodle casserole ideas to make it your own, wide egg noodles are traditional, but feel free to swap in fusilli, penne, farfalle or gluten-free pasta - this tuna noodle casserole recipe is wonderfully adaptable!
Looking for more classic family bakes? How about a turkey chilli and sweet potato shepherd’s pie, chicken stew with herby scones, classic spaghetti and meatballs, or mouthwatering meatloaf with creamy mash and lashings of gravy!