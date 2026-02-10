Food Network
Chinese Sausage and Chestnut Rice Dressing

4.00
(1)
Rate

Jet Tila loves this Asian variation of rice and sausage dressing. Chinese sausage is sweet and smokey and goes great with wintry flavours.

  1. Melt the butter in a heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add the Chinese sausage and render for about 2 minutes until lightly brown. Remove the sausage and set aside. To the same pot, add the onions and garlic and sauté until tender, about 2 minutes. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until the onions begin to soften, then add the chestnuts, almonds and thyme. Turn the heat to low and continue to cook for all the flavours to come together, another 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
  2. In a separate pot over medium-high heat, combine the rice and broth. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low. Add the cranberries and chicken bouillon powder, then cover the pot with a lid and simmer until the rice is cooked through and all the broth is absorbed, about 20 minutes.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the rice and chestnut mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the dressing to a serving platter and garnish with the sausage, green onions and parsley.


Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()

