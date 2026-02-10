Ingredients
Method
- Melt the butter in a heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add the Chinese sausage and render for about 2 minutes until lightly brown. Remove the sausage and set aside. To the same pot, add the onions and garlic and sauté until tender, about 2 minutes. Cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until the onions begin to soften, then add the chestnuts, almonds and thyme. Turn the heat to low and continue to cook for all the flavours to come together, another 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- In a separate pot over medium-high heat, combine the rice and broth. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low. Add the cranberries and chicken bouillon powder, then cover the pot with a lid and simmer until the rice is cooked through and all the broth is absorbed, about 20 minutes.
- In a large bowl, combine the rice and chestnut mixture. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the dressing to a serving platter and garnish with the sausage, green onions and parsley.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()