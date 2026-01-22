Heart-Shaped Pizza for Two
With a few little tricks, you can transform a regular pepperoni pizza into a special heart-shaped treat. We take a few shortcuts, like store-bought pizza dough and sauce, so that it comes together quickly, but don't worry, we won't tell anyone it wasn't a labor of love.
Ingredients
Method
- Put the pizza dough in a medium bowl and coat well with the olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and allow to sit at room temperature for 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, put a large inverted baking sheet on the lowest oven rack and preheat the oven to 260 degrees C.
- Fold a pepperoni slice in half and use a pair of kitchen shears to trim the edges into the shape of half of a heart. (When you unfold the pepperoni slice, it will be a whole heart.) Repeat this process with the remaining pepperoni, then set aside.
- Divide the pizza dough into 2 balls. On a lightly floured surface, stretch 1 ball of dough into a 10-inch round. Transfer the dough to a piece of parchment paper, then slide the parchment and dough onto a second inverted baking sheet. Use a pair of kitchen shears or a paring knife to cut the pizza dough into the shape of a large heart, discarding the dough scraps.
- Spread half of the sauce on the dough in a thin layer and scatter half of the mozzarella on top. Top with half of the pepperoni slices. Use a pastry brush to brush the exposed edges of the dough with olive oil. Carefully slide the parchment onto the preheated baking sheet and bake until the crust is golden brown and the cheese is bubbling, 6 to 8 minutes. Let cool 1 to 2 minutes before slicing. Repeat to make a second pizza.
