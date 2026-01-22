Steakhouse Sheet Pan Dinner for Two
4.00
(1)
Date night just got a lot easier- and less expensive. Here's a traditional surf-and-turf dinner with all the sides, but without the steakhouse prices or any complicated prep. Using just one sheet pan makes it a quick clean-up.
Ingredients
Method
Special equipment: two 4-ounce ramekins
- Position an oven rack in the top third of the oven and preheat to 230 degrees C. Lightly grease a third of an 18-by-13-inch sheet pan with butter.
- Toss the prawns with the melted butter, 1 teaspoon of the thyme, a third of the minced garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in a medium bowl until well coated; set aside.
- Mix the Parmesan, 80ml of the heavy cream, remaining 1 teaspoon thyme, half the remaining garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper in a small bowl.
- Arrange half of the potato slices in a single, overlapping layer on the buttered part of the sheet pan and pour the heavy cream mixture over the top. Top with the remaining potato slices. Cover the potatoes with foil and bake until tender when pierced with a fork, 15 to 17 minutes.
- Whisk together the cream cheese, remaining 80ml cup heavy cream, remaining garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Fold in the spinach until well coated. Divide the mixture between two 4-inch ramekins and press the spinach down so that it is flat and the cream mixture is pooling a bit on top.
- Remove the pan from the oven, remove the foil and sprinkle the potatoes with the Gruyère. Put the steaks down the middle of the pan and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Put the ramekins on one end of the empty third of the pan so that they are side by side.
- Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the middle of the steak registers 35 degrees C, 12 to 14 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and turn on the grill. Create 2 hearts with the prawns on the pan beside the ramekins by connecting the tails. Grill until the steaks start to turn brown in some spots, an instant-read thermometer inserted in the middle of the steak reaches 50 degrees C (for medium rare), the prawns are opaque and the cheese on the potatoes turns golden and starts to crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Let rest 5 to 10 minutes. Slice and serve the steak on plates alongside the prawns, potatoes and creamed spinach.
Rate this recipe
Overall Rating:
4.00
()